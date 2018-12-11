Woman allegedly bit security officer, threatened nurse at Mount Nittany Medical Center

A State College woman was sedated after she bit a Mount Nittany Medical Center security officer and threatened to kick a nurse, according to State College police.
As security officers attempted to restrain Jamie Sambenetti while she was trying to leave her hospital room on Sunday, Sambenetti bit one of the officers and latched onto his left wrist.
The security officer also told police the 34-year-old was “screaming and yelling” for about 30 minutes and fought with security for five minutes.
The nurse told police Sambenetti became aggressive and used multiple expletives while telling her to “watch out” and threatening physical harm.
Sambenetti was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, four misdemeanors and two summary charges.
She was arraigned Monday by District Judge Thomas Jordan, who set bail at 10 percent of $10,000. Sambenetti did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19.
