State College police seeking information about group assault after Pitt-Penn State game

SHARE COPY LINK

State College police are investigating an assault that happened shortly before midnight on Sept. 14 after the Pitt-Penn State football game.

A group of three men was sitting outside the Bagel Crust restaurant on the 200 block of West Beaver Avenue at about 11:50 p.m. when they were approached by a group of four middle-aged males who began to assault members of the group, said State College police Lt. Greg Brauser.

None of the victims were local residents, he said, and no one was taken to the hospital at the scene. However, one victim sustained moderate injuries and received treatment, he said. The incident was reported to police at 11:55 p.m. that night.

Police are urging anyone with witness information, pictures, videos or other relevant information to contact the State College Police Department at 234-7150, by email at police@statecollegepa.us or submit an anonymous tip through the department’s website.