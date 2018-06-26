Penn State trustees to meet on 'matter of reputational harm to the university'

Eleven of Penn State's trustees have called for a special meeting to discuss "a matter of reputational harm to the university."
According to a press release, the meeting is scheduled to begin with a privileged executive session at 1 p.m. Friday, followed by a public session at 2 p.m. at The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center.
A group of trustees has been studying materials related to the Freeh report for several years — after gaining access to them through a court order in November 2015.
According to the court order, it was determined that the seven petitioner trustees have the right "to inspect and receive all materials and documents generated, prepared, gathered, received or relied upon" by Freeh, Sporkin & Sullivan LLP and/or Freeh Group International Solutions LLC in "investigating and preparing the July 12, 2012 report of the special investigation counsel regarding the actions of (Penn State) related to the University sexual abuse committed by (retired Penn State football assistant coach Jerry Sandusky) or referenced in the report."
Sandusky was convicted in June 2012 of 45 of 48 counts of child sex abuse crimes.
The trustees are only allowed to discuss information marked "confidential" or "privileged" in a privileged executive session of the board of trustees or in communications with the university's legal counsel.
Those trustees are now reportedly ready to present their findings on the source materials to the board of trustees as a whole.
