Bob Dylan and his band are headed to Penn State for a live concert. Here’s how to get tickets

Bob Dylan, shown in 2012 in Los Angeles, will come to Penn State’s Eisenhower Auditorium in November with his band. AP

The times may be a-changing, but Bob Dylan and his band are are performing at the Eisenhower Auditorium on Penn State’s campus this fall.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 20 for the 8 p.m. Nov. 15 show. Prices range from $63.50 to $89.50. Students who present a valid student ID at the venue box office may purchase tickets $25 off.

Dylan and his band are touring this fall, making stops at Ball State University, Ohio State, Michigan and University of Maryland, Baltimore County before coming to University Park.

Known as one of the most influential sing-songwriters of the 20th century, Dylan started performing in high school and became a fixture in the 1960s New York folk scene. His 1964 album, “The Times They Are A-Changin’,” solidified Dylan’s career as the voice of the 1960s protest movement. In 1989, Dylan was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He has received Grammy, Academy and Golden Globe awards, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Nobel Prize for Literature.

Tickets for Dylan’s Eisenhower Auditorium show are available online at cpa.psu.edu or by phone at 863-0255 or 800-ARTS-TIX. Tickets can be bought in-person at Eisenhower Auditorium, Penn State Downtown Theatre Center and Bryce Jordan Center.

