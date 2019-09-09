Where did Penn State land in U.S. News & World Report’s national university rankings?

Penn State moved up two spots in U.S. News and World Report’s 2020 national university rankings, released Monday. PSU is tied with with Florida State, Purdue, Miami and Pitt at No. 57. Centre Daily Times, file

Among national universities, Penn State ranks in the top 60, securing a spot at 57 this year on U.S. News and World Report’s Best National University Rankings.

That’s up two spots from No. 59 last year, but still down from No. 52 in 2017. This year, Penn State is tied with Florida State, Purdue, University of Miami and this week’s football opponent the University of Pittsburgh at No. 57 out of 399 private and public schools.

For the second year in a row, Princeton in New Jersey is the top-ranked school by U.S. News and World Report, with an overall score of 100.

U.S. News and World Report said its methodology is based on 15 metrics, including retention and graduation rates, class size, undergraduate academic reputation, how much a school spends per student on instruction and social mobility. New this year, U.S. News and World Report published an additional Top Performers on Social Mobility rankings list, as a part of its effort to put more of an emphasis on measuring how well colleges are serving low-income students. University of California, Riverside topped that list, while Penn State was tied at No. 348.

Among national public universities, Penn State ranked in the top 20. At No. 18, Penn State tied again with Florida State, Purdue and Pitt. University of California Los Angeles was ranked the top public school in the country.

Penn State is ranked No. 48 in graduation and retention, compared to No. 4 Yale, which is ranked No. 1 in G&R. Penn State has a 93% first-year retention rate, an 85% graduation rate and a 77% Pell grant recipient graduation rate and ranked 49th in financial resources. By comparison, Stanford ranked first in financial resources.

Among national universities, Penn State ranked 158th in Best Value Schools, with a 12% discount on average from its sticker price in 2018 ($53,056) to its average cost after grants ($46,458).

Penn State is ranked No. 30 out of 138 national universities as a Best College for Veterans, with 2,857 veterans enrolled.

Here’s how Penn State stacks up to its Big Ten peers in overall rankings: