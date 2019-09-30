Penn State student injured after serious fall at fraternity house

A Penn State student was injured Friday morning after falling at the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house. Centre Daily Times, file

A Penn State student was injured after sliding down a banister and falling at the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house early Friday morning, the university confirmed.

The 21-year-old male student is a senior member of the fraternity and alcohol may have been involved in his fall, State College police told Penn State.

People in the house “called 911 promptly for assistance” and the student was transported to a “nearby hospital,” said Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers, who said the fall was “serious.” The Daily Collegian reported that the hospital was in Altoona, but did not specify which one.

The student’s family has been notified, said Powers.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“We are grateful for the quick actions of other students in the house in notifying authorities and the response of medical personnel at the scene. Our hearts go out to the family and student,” said Penn State in a statement. “The health, wellbeing and safety of our students, faculty and staff is our top priority.”

John Slota, Interfraternity Council vice president for communications, said the organization is concerned about the student’s recovery from his “serious injury” and offering “as much support as possible.”

“The community’s thoughts and prayers remain with the individual, and the IFC asks that everyone continues to respect the privacy of his family and fraternity brothers during this difficult time,” he wrote in an email.

The university said it has reached out to the fraternity and others, and is offering Counseling and Psychological Services and Student Care Advocacy services for those who need it.

Check back for updates on this story.