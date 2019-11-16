Approaching 75th anniversary, Penn State ARL acquires new building, director

Amid a leadership shift and upcoming 75th anniversary for Penn State’s Applied Research Laboratory, the Board of Trustees voted Friday to acquire more property in Ferguson Township for the lab’s expansion.

The new property, located at 3011-3015 Research Drive in Ferguson Township, will serve the ARL’s military land vehicle research program. That program had a research income of $3.5 million this fiscal year and is projected to grow to $13 million by fiscal year 2022, said Kurt Kissinger, associate vice president for finance and business at Penn State, at a Thursday finance committee meeting.

Currently the military land vehicle research program is housed in two separate buildings in Ferguson Township, he said, which is “inadequate to support the progression and advancement of the LVR program.” The purchase of the 19,200 square foot, high bay building in Ferguson Township will allow the program to both consolidate into one facility and expand, he said.

Recently, ARL signed a lease agreement for 16,000 square feet of the facility with a purchase option, and a lease/buy analysis found purchase to be more favorable, he said.

A five-year Recapitalization Plan for ARL developed in 2018 originally planned an expansion of the program to the existing ARL West III facility at 450 Science Park Road, which would have cost over $2 million, said Kissinger. The new building acquisition “presents a more timely and cost-effective option” at $1.625 million, he said, and is located closer to other ARL laboratories that support the LVR program, like the sensor and system automation research laboratories.

Penn State’s ARL is one of 15 Department of Defense University Affiliated Research Center laboratories tasked with providing research capabilities, developing new technology for national security applications and offering technical advice to the DOD and other federal agencies.

ARL saw an 11% increase in operating revenue this fiscal year, with $269 million generated by research in 2019. Ninety-eight percent of U.S. Department of Navy research funds to Penn State are funneled to the ARL through the 10-year, $2.1 billion Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) contract awarded last March.

Funding from the Navy to the ARL increased by $16 million between 2017 and 2018, going from $205.5 million in 2017-18 to $221.6 million in 2018-19, the CDT reported in September.

In May, ARL Director Paul Sullivan stepped down from his post of five years to pursue a new position. He told Penn State News at the time that ARL leadership should be replaced every five years due to a “fresh perspective” needed in the “dynamic environment in today’s R&D field.”

On Monday, the university announced that Allan Sonsteby, ARL deputy executive director, would succeed Sullivan as executive director.

Sonsteby, who holds a doctorate in electrical engineering from Penn State, has over 30 years of experience in research and development, research management and federal acquisition in academic, industrial and government domains. He served as the ARL’s associate director from 2002 to 2014.

A 15-member committee made up of Penn State officials, faculty, staff and ARL advisory board members selected him after a national search. Sonsteby has ties to the military, where he served as a senior scientist and chief scientist for the U.S. Navy and later as a member of the U.S. Air Force Science Advisory Board. In addition, he was a principal investigator for programs sponsored by the Air Force Research Laboratory, Office of Naval Research and Department of Defense.

Moved from Harvard to Penn State in 1945 at the request of the Navy, the ARL will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2020.

“I am truly humbled to be selected to lead this amazing institution, which has played a pivotal role in developing critical science and technology in support of our nation for nearly 75 years,” said Sonsteby in a press release. “The future of ARL is bright, and I look forward to leading ARL into the future.”