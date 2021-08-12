A Penn State union is not required to follow a universal masking policy, stirring concern across campuses

A union representing about 2,700 Penn State employees is currently exempt from a university policy that requires universal masking indoors — although, in separate written statements, both the union and university acknowledged discussions regarding the issue are ongoing.

Teamsters Local Union No. 8 — which consists of workers in hospitality, maintenance, landscaping and various other support roles — is not subject to a blanket Penn State policy that requires “all students, faculty, staff and visitors ... to wear masks indoors at all campuses.” Instead, because masks aren’t mandated at the state level, Penn State must reach a separate agreement with the union to compel it to follow the mask policy.

In the meantime, according to three sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity, some university employees have been spotted entering University Park buildings without masks. That’s sparked concern among some employees fearful of spreading the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19, while also causing anger among others who are required to wear masks but simply don’t want to.

Local Teamsters President Jon Light, who fought last spring for improved COVID safety measures, told the CDT in a statement, “We live in this community. We care about this community. But we value our bargaining rights.”

He continued: “Any change Penn State University seeks to make to the working conditions of its employees represented by Teamsters Local Union No. 8 only can be made as the result of bargaining and reaching agreement with the union. The university did not bargain over or reach agreement with the union regarding its new mask policy, and therefore it does not apply to employees represented by the union.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The parties previously have reached agreement on masking rules and continue to have ongoing discussions on how best to respond to the changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic. The union will continue to work to protect the safety of the employees it represents and to make sure that the university fulfills its bargaining obligations.”

Penn State’s Teamsters make up just under 9% of the university’s 31,000 full-time employees throughout University Park and the commonwealth campuses. The union represents the bargaining unit of the university’s technical-service employees who work in areas such as Office of Physical Plant and Housing and Food Services.

The Teamsters were required to wear masks until June 28, when the state order requiring universal masking was lifted. Since then, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended universal masking indoors for people in areas with “substantial” COVID-19 transmission. And three-quarters of the commonwealth, including Centre County, are now in “substantial” or “high” areas.

Still, no state mandate has been implemented, meaning many other workers around the county and state — whether in a Bellefonte grocery store or State College gas station — are also not wearing masks.

“We are currently discussing with our employee representatives what the rules will be for them going forward,” Penn State spokesman Wyatt DuBois said Tuesday. “We hope to complete those discussions soon, and will update our community once that has been finalized.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

On Aug. 3, during a virtual town hall, Penn State announced it planned to follow CDC guidelines and only require indoor masking for the vaccinated if within a county with “substantial” transmission or worse. But, about 24 hours later as the entire state began to shift that way, the university amended its policy and required universal indoor masking inside all campus buildings regardless of county transmission.

That same week, the union sent an email to its members, which the CDT obtained. It read, “PSU’s new mask policy that was just announced does not apply to union members.”

Penn State has chosen not to mandate the vaccine, and it’s unknown exactly how many Teamsters, students or overall employees might be vaccinated. Based on nonscientific anonymous surveys — which could be biased and show higher vaccination rates — the university estimates 88% of staff (across all campuses) say they’re vaccinated, in addition to 82% of University Park students, 66% of commonwealth students and 94% of total faculty.

The first day of class is Aug. 23.