Early-morning explosion shakes N.J. neighborhood. 2 confirmed dead

A house explosion at 6:45 a.m. reportedly shook homes and scattered debris for several blocks in Gloucestor County, New Jersey.
According to local news reports, Goucestor County officials confirmed two people died in the blast on the 300 block of Oakwood Drive in Newfield.
Rescue operations are underway as crews battle the ensuing blaze.
There is no word yet on what caused the explosion, but the Gloucester County prosecutor's office told local media outlets that no foul play is suspected.
