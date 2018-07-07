A 6abc Philly chopper captured this shot of a home in Goucester County, New Jersey that was destroyed in an early-morning explosion. Local media are reporting that two people have been confirmed dead.
A 6abc Philly chopper captured this shot of a home in Goucester County, New Jersey that was destroyed in an early-morning explosion. Local media are reporting that two people have been confirmed dead. Action News on 6abc via Twitter Screenshot provided
A 6abc Philly chopper captured this shot of a home in Goucester County, New Jersey that was destroyed in an early-morning explosion. Local media are reporting that two people have been confirmed dead. Action News on 6abc via Twitter Screenshot provided

National

Early-morning explosion shakes N.J. neighborhood. 2 confirmed dead

By Lauren Muthler

lmuthler@centredaily.com

July 07, 2018 10:05 AM

A house explosion at 6:45 a.m. reportedly shook homes and scattered debris for several blocks in Gloucestor County, New Jersey.

According to local news reports, Goucestor County officials confirmed two people died in the blast on the 300 block of Oakwood Drive in Newfield.

Rescue operations are underway as crews battle the ensuing blaze.

There is no word yet on what caused the explosion, but the Gloucester County prosecutor's office told local media outlets that no foul play is suspected.

  Comments  