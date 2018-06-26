Family's dog shot and killed with AK-47 during home invasion, police say

Three people are still at large after police say they broke into a family's home and shot and killed a family's dog.
Lawrence Township police were called to a Montgomery Run Road residence in Clearfield County early Sunday morning for a report of a home invasion, according to GantDaily.com.
According to Clearfield County dispatch, the resident was held at gunpoint by three unknown individuals as they were proceeding to rob him. Police said the dog was killed when one of the suspects discharged an AK-47.
Police told WJAC that the suspects were able to get away before officers arrived.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lawrence Township police at 765-1647.
