Pa. Farm Show to go without its most adorable feature this year, report says

December 27, 2018 11:52 AM

This year, the annual Pennsylvania Farm Show will be without one of its most popular — and cutest — features, the duck slide.

The duck slide will not operate this year due to being “extremely labor intensive,” the state agriculture department told LehighValley.com.

The exhibit, which featured ducklings sliding into a pool of water then waddling back up to do it again, had previously been run by personnel from Penn State.

After the 2016 Farm Show, when all poultry was banned from the event due to the threat of avian flu, PennAg Industries Association took over the staffing of that exhibit, as well as the chick hatchery.

The chick hatchery, LehighValley.com reported, will remain at this year’s Farm Show, but will be relocated to the poultry exhibition area and run by the state agriculture department.

Heidi Svonavec, assistant executive director of the Farm Show, told LehighValley.com that the duckling slide may return in the future, but will possibly be in a different form.

The 103rd annual Farm Show will be held Jan. 5-12 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

