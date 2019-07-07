Man killed by a falling tree during Saturday’s storms in Clinton County, police say

caution tape Getty / iStock photo

A man was killed when police say he was hit by a falling tree during Saturday afternoon’s storms.

Elmer Stoltzfus, 40, of Parkesburg, Chester County, was at a campsite with friends in East Keating Township, Clinton County, when the tree fell on him at about 4 p.m., state police at Lamar say.

Police say the nature of death was accidental.

Clinton County was under a severe thunderstorm warning from 3:17-4:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service at State College, with the potential for hail and winds up to 60 mph.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Deaths from falling trees have been in the news lately, as there were a couple deaths reported across the county last week, including that of an 11-year-old Girl Scout who was hiking at a southern Indiana campsite on June 24, and a 64-year-old tourist driving through the Great Smokey Mountains National Park in Tennessee that same day.

No additional information was available Sunday morning.