He tried to travel through water on the roadway, police said. He didn’t make it

A driver rolled his car after attempting to drive through water on the road, state police at Lewistown said Wednesday.
According to police, the 37-year-old Mifflintown man was traveling south on Cedar Springs Road in Walker Township, Juniata County, early Wednesday morning when he attempted to drive through standing water on the roadway. The car then traveled off the side of the road, hitting an embankment and rolling over.
The driver was wearing a seat belt and refused treatment from EMS, police said. The car was towed from the scene.
Police and EMS have warned drivers not to try to drive through water, noting that it’s difficult to try to estimate the depth of standing water or if its even moving at all. PennDOT reminds drivers to “turn around, don’t drown.”
