Will Centre County get snow this weekend?

Centre County residents should expect a coating to an inch of snow between Saturday evening and the early hours of Sunday morning, according to AccuWeather.
Earlier forecasts indicated there was a chance of a larger snow storm, but a high-pressure system with cold air pushed the system south.
“The storm is going to stay to our south for the most part,” AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Walker said Friday. “We’re just getting the northern fringes of the storm.”
Temperatures are expected to stay in the 20s for the most part, which could produce icy spots on roadways. The system is not expected to bring a wintry mix, according to Walker.
“Looks like the best snows are gonna be across West Virginia,” Walker said.
Sun is expected Sunday afternoon with a high of about 30 degrees after clouds in the morning.
“Pretty normal for this time of year,” Walker said. “Normal high for this area is 34 degrees, so just a little below normal.”
The cold weather is expected to continue for at least the next week and Walker said there may be another storm that brings rain “at the end of next week.”
