Numerous lines down, road closures as Centre County is hit with upward of 50 mph winds

Centre County fire companies were busy throughout the night and into the morning, responding to the effects of high-speed winds.

According to the National Weather Service State College, wind gusts of more than 50 mph were recorded throughout the county Sunday evening. Gusts of 56 mph were recorded at the NWS station on Penn State’s campus at 11:20 p.m. Gusts of 53 mph were recorded in Zion, and 50 mph in Port Matilda.

Record-tying gusts of 68 mph were recorded Sunday evening at the Beaver Stadium weather station, according to a tweet from Steve Seman, Penn State assistant teaching professor of Meteorology and Atmospheric Science.

The @PSUFootballWx unit has been located at Beaver Stadium for about 3.5 years now. The 68 mph gust recorded this evening appears to be tied for the second highest since it was installed #pawx #psuwx pic.twitter.com/dyRNEyzvDv — Steve Seman (@SteveSeman) February 25, 2019

The gusts caused damage across the county, knocking down trees and utility wires, causing scattered outages and some road closures.

Both lanes are closed on state Route 64 near Hublersburg in Walker Township for live wires that fell across the road at about 6 a.m., according to state police. The Madisonburg Mountain was also shut down from Route 64 in Walker Township to the base of the mountain in Madisonburg at about 6:45 a.m., Miles Township fire Chief Eric Miller confirmed.

The road was re-opened a little bit before 8 a.m.

Miller said that his company, along with others across the county, were up all night responding to calls.

According to WestPenn Power’s Storm Center tracker, there were 1,257 power outages in Centre County at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Some of the hardest-hit locations were the Penns Valley area from Centre Hall to Coburn, and from Julian to Stormstown, according to the map.

The high wind warning remains in effect for central Pennsylvania until 1 p.m. Monday, during which time gusts of up to 60 mph can be expected, according to the NWS.

Check back for updates as they become available.