Woman injured when wind caused a tree to fall on her Ferguson Township home

At least one person has been injured in Centre County as a result of the high-speed wind gusts that have been blowing through the area since Sunday evening.

A Ferguson Township homeowner was transported via ambulance to UPMC Altoona after large oak tree fell on the roof of her sunroom, causing the roof and part of the wall to collapse, trapping her under a portion of the roof, according to Alpha Assistant Fire Chief Buck Harpster. The tree was about 100 feet long, Harpster estimated.

Alpha was dispatched to the home at 420 Breezewood Drive at about 4:40 a.m. Once on the scene, Harpster said they had to stabilize a section of the sunroom and roof to gain access and remove the patient. It took about an hour to extricate her.

Although the sunroom sustained heavy damage, Harpster said the main portion of the home is still liveable.

The 86-year-old patient is in stable condition, Alpha said in a Facebook post.

A high-wind warning is in effect of central Pennsylvania, including Centre County, until 1 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service State College, during which time winds could get up to 60 mph.

The winds have also caused power outages and road closures throughout the county.

Harpster said that the roof collapse was the only major wind-related incident his company has responded to so far.

Pleasant Gap Fire Company, Ferguson and Patton Township police and Centre LifeLink EMS also responded to the roof collapse. Boalsburg Fire Company was on standby.








