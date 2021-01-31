Another winter storm is hitting Centre County. How much snow can you expect?

The snow has only just started falling in Centre County — but meteorologists say a lot more is on the way.

A winter storm warning was announced for the county just before 5 a.m. Sunday, and it isn’t set to expire until 5 a.m. Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, some parts of Centre County might experience more than a foot of snow, much of which will come Monday.

The total accumulation is expected to be anywhere from 8-14 inches. If it ends up being at least a foot, it will be the first winter since 1995-1996 that contained at least two separate 12-inch snowfalls, per AccuWeather.

“Even though this storm isn’t quite as organized, it’s going to be a very long duration storm,” said Brett Rossio, a meteorologist who’s worked nearly six years at AccuWeather. “That’s why we’re going to see the totals we had. I don’t think we’re going to see the snowfall we saw in December, but we might see a foot.”

Patton Township has already declared a snow emergency, effective at 3 p.m. Sunday. That means all vehicles must be removed from township streets until the emergency is lifted. (All property owners are also reminded that sidewalks must be cleared within 24 hours of the snow stopping.)

No other snow emergencies have yet been declared. As of 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Centre County’s only road restriction came from a reduced speed limit on I-99 northbound to 45 mph.

According to the Sunday morning forecast from NWS’ State College office, there will be 1-3 inches of snow by this afternoon — followed by an additional accumulation Sunday night of 2-4 inches, with the snow potentially turning into sleet and freezing rain after midnight.

On Monday, another 4-6 inches is expected through the afternoon. The snow will then taper off in the evening.

AccuWeather estimates that there is a 43% chance State College sees 8-12 inches and a 41% chance it sees 12-18 inches. According to the NWS, Southern Centre County is expected to see slightly more snowfall than Northern Centre County, a difference of as much as 2 inches.

“The big thing is if you don’t have to be on the roads, try to avoid it,” Rossio added. “Let the road crews do their thing. It makes it easier for them if you don’t drive if you don’t have to.”

Motorists who want to stay atop road conditions are encouraged to visit 511pa.com. Weather updates can also be found from the NWS and/or AccuWeather.

Check back for updates on this story.