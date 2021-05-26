Storm causes power outages, downed trees and road closures in State College area

Thousands of Centre County residents were without power Wednesday after a thunderstorm rolled through Happy Valley.

More than 2,600 West Penn Power customers temporarily lost power about 2:10 p.m., including nearly 1,500 in State College. The company expects to restore power by 6 p.m.

State College police urged people to avoid downtown State College. Multiple trees were uprooted and traffic lights were not operating as the school day ended.

East College Avenue was closed between South Garner Street and South Pugh Street, while East Branch Road was closed between Country Club Road and Hunter Avenue, borough police tweeted about 3:15 p.m.

Hiester Street between East College Avenue and East Calder Way is expected to be closed for an “extended period of time,” the department tweeted.

Multiple trees down and traffic lights without power. Avoid downtown travel if possible — State College Police (@StateCollegePD) May 26, 2021

In Ferguson Township, Tadpole Road at Beaver Branch Road was closed after a large tree fell on the power lines.

A severe thunderstorm watch issued by the National Weather Service was in effect from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. Hail up to the size of a quarter, wind gusts upward of 70 mph and frequent lighting is possible, the NWS said.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of CT, MA, NY, OH, PA, VT, WV until 8 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/MKAnu27s4B — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) May 26, 2021