‘It’s going to feel pretty rough.’ High temperatures, humidity in forecasts for Centre County

Leif Fischer, 8, and Genevieve Fischer, 6, play on on their floating island at the beach area at Bald Eagle State Park to cool off from the heat on Monday, June 28, 2021. adrey@centredaily.com

Those seeking lower temperatures this week will have to wait until Thursday, forecasters said, but until then, staying indoors and hydrated can help keep people safe.

AccuWeather’s Tuesday forecast shows a high of 91 degrees. But the heat index — which takes into account both heat and humidity — shows that it will feel more like 101 degrees.

“Whenever it gets hot, there’s a big difference between dry heat and moist humidity, like what we have going on right now,” AccuWeather meteorologist Max Gawryla said. “When relative humidity gets high enough, what ends up happening is the body’s natural ways of cooling, like sweating, they’re not as effective. If there’s a lot of water vapor in the air around you as you sweat, it’s not going to evaporate as quickly and so your body’s not going to cool down as quickly and as a result, it feels hotter than it actually is.”

The humidity is going to be very high for the next few days, Gawryla said, with dew points hovering around the 70s. Temperatures overnight aren’t going to fall that much, he said. During the day, the humidity level is going to be between 60-70% at times.

“So with the high temperatures and the high humidity, it’s going to feel pretty rough,” he said.

A lot of this is caused by an area of high pressure, which is centered off of the East Coast. People can expect relief by Thursday.

“A cold front from the northwest is going to be pushing down into the area,” Gawryla said. “We’ll probably see some showers and thunderstorms as it gets closer. … Once this pushes through on Thursday, it’s going to cool down quite a bit.”

The National Weather Service forecast for southern Centre County, which includes State College, shows highs on Tuesday in the lower-90s with a chance of rain. Wednesday’s highs are in the upper 80s with a 70% chance of rain. Thursday highs are in the mid-70s for a break in the higher temperatures.

While these temperatures are a bit warmer than usual for this time of year — average temperatures are usually in the low 80s — it’s not an unprecedented heatwave, Gawryla said.

Areas such as downtown State College could feel a bit warmer than others due to the concrete and less shade, compared to areas like a park, where there might be more shade, according to NWS meteorologist David Martin.

Gawryla suggests people stay indoors as much as possible, but if they have to go outside, they should avoid any strenuous activity.

“If you have to go out and be in the sun, definitely staying hydrated and wearing light-colored clothing is a big one, those can make a huge difference,” he said.