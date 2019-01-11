Letters: Concerns about corrupted agencies; Where’s the civility?

Concerns about corrupted agencies
The process of agency capture, where the group that is being examined takes over the agency that is supposed to regulate it has gotten out of hand over the decades.
The FDA is an example. Another slightly different one is the influence the pharmaceutical industry has on the medical establishment. More overt efforts have occurred in the EPA and the Consumer Protection Bureau, a top down corruption.
Another that currently concerns me is the hiding of adverse health effects from radio-frequency and other radiation level exposures we are getting. The World Health Organization is corrupted on this issue, 5 of 6 board members are from the tech world, other agencies are also corrupted.
Granted, radio-frequencies are non ionizing radiations but they are not without significant effects. These are exposures we and our children get by using cordless phones, Wi-Fi, cellphones and tablets. Proximity to cell towers, and some smart meters give the highest spikes of radio-frequency radiation. There are plenty of research papers indicating harmful effects on fetal and child development, in the relationship to autism, to cancer, especially brain cancer, cognition problems, behavior problems, endocrine problems, heart effects and sleep problems, to name a few. These works are obfuscated by tech sponsored denial research and overt influence on agencies. We can get rid of cordless phones, employ ethernet connections instead or Wi-Fi, use airplane mode when carrying phones around, activating only when needed, use speakerphone mode to keep radiation further from our heads.
Where’s the civility?
I can’t let the letter titled “Hitler, Trump Share Character Traits” (Jan. 6 CDT) slide by with no response.
Let me try to summarize the letter’s content. The writer asserts that President Trump and Hitler share common character traits. He continues by suggesting that, due to some as yet unidentified crime, Trump’s presidency may fall. As it collapses, Trump’s character traits (specifically those shared with Hitler) may cause Trump to enact a “scorched earth” policy to destroy the USA. He further asserts that, given a “third rate cabinet” and weak Republican Congressional delegation, there would be nothing to protect the country from Trump.
Seriously!
This is nothing more than a ridiculous chicken little story with no substance and absolutely no basis in fact. The writer is clearly motivated by an irrational hatred of Trump and, I assume, Trump supporters. It’s something I might expect from CNN or MSNBC, not from thoughtful people living in the real world.
I happen to be a Trump supporter and I’m more than pleased with his accomplishments to date. I won’t say that I agree with all of his policies, but when it comes to trade and immigration, I’m in his corner.
So, call Trump, me or other Trump supporters any name you like. This type of rhetoric only inspires me to donate more and work harder for Trump in 2020.
By the way, Mrs. Hillary Clinton said civility would return once Democrats regained power. Well, the Democrats are now in power.
Where’s the civility?
