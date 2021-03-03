Letters: Strong candidate for an important election; Ballot questions use plain English

Strong candidate for an important election





I’m thrilled to see Gopal Balachandran announce his candidacy for State College Borough Council. I’ve come to know Gopal over the past couple years at our kids’ school bus stop and, during the pandemic this school year, while walking from our street to Radio Park Elementary and back. Soft-spoken, deeply thoughtful, and a keen listener — in addition to being a terrific father and a kind neighbor — I believe Gopal would serve our community in important, progressive, justice-minded ways. All elections are significant, though this one feels particularly so as we’re facing a host of major decisions about policing, economic health, town-gown relations, etc. The decisions that are made by the next Borough Council are likely to have a strong impact for many years on the community that we and our kids inhabit. If you don’t know Gopal, I encourage you to find out more about him!

Ballot questions use plain English

Sen. Jake Corman wants you to vote for his Constitutional amendments on your primary election ballot. He told the CDT he is upset that the words used to explain those proposals to voters are “prejudicial.” How dare the Department of State use plain English to word the legally required “plain English” explanation of what the amendments do!

I suggest to him that it could have been worse. Here is the draft language I would have submitted.

“The Republican Legislature is still mad that the Democratic Governor implemented shut downs to try to save us from COVID in the early days of the pandemic. To get even, they want to strip him and all future governors of the power to react to public health emergencies. Nevermind that the Dept. of Health is an executive department, not legislative. The legislature would declare emergencies by simple majority vote, making disasters entirely political. If you wish to assist the Republican controlled legislature in this power grab, vote yes to these Amendments.”

The party of alternative facts is hoping you will ignore the current ineffective status of the legislature they took over a decade ago with an infamous gerrymander. Rep. Kerry Benninghoff argued last month in an editorial that the economic problems of the commonwealth will be solved entirely by passage of these amendments — although he neglects to explain how.

Perhaps we should ask them to do something constructive with the powers they already have before we give them more?

Praise for Centre Volunteers in Medicine

On Saturday, Feb. 27, I received my first dose of vaccine from the Centre Volunteers in Medicine at Mount Nittany Middle School. As I waited outside for my appointment a woman who exited said, “Prepare to be impressed.” I was.

They had a very efficient set up. Groups of around 40 were admitted in five-minute intervals by appointment. Once my group was admitted, volunteers at reception tables checked our names against the registration lists. We were then directed down a long hallway and into a large room where we were given clipboards with questionnaires to complete. A walk down another hallway brought us to a gym which had around 40 vaccination stations administering the Pfizer vaccine. A volunteer nurse gave me my shot. Very fast, almost painless. Then we moved to the back of the gym and sat for 15 minutes to make sure we didn’t have any adverse effects to the vaccine. Lastly, we were directed out a side entrance. (There was a donation box by the exit door. I threw in $20.) It took only around 35 minutes from start to finish including the 15 minutes wait period at the end. There were no bottlenecks at any point.

Thank you Centre Volunteers in Medicine for your service. You are doing an amazing job!