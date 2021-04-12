Under the baobab: How the heart of Hollywood is shifting, and how that’s making a big impact

Hollywood used to be in New York. Now, Hollywood is moving to Atlanta, Georgia.

In the beginning of the 20th century, New York City — actually Fort Lee, New Jersey — was the movie capital of the world. The industry got its start at the end of the 19th century with the construction of Thomas Edison’s “Black Maria,” the first motion picture studio. Movies caught on. Fort Lee didn’t. Movie makers moved west. In 1915 the first 12-reel, three-hour long feature film, racist KKK propaganda film, “Birth of a Nation” was filmed in California and celebrated in the White House by President Woodrow Wilson. More studios were built in LA; Hollywood was born.

Today due to the efforts of America’s newest Black billionaire and resident genius, Tyler Perry, the epicenter of American movie making is shifting to Atlanta. In 2019 Perry purchased 330 acres of the former Fort McPherson complex in southwest Atlanta. The Tyler Perry Studios (TPS) has 50,000 square feet dedicated to standing permanent sets, including a White House replica, a 16,000-square-foot mansion, a mock cheap hotel, a trailer park set, and a real 1950s-style diner. It has residential neighborhoods cul-de-sac with dozens of homes, many with actual functioning interiors. It also has 12 soundstages named after accomplished African Americans in the entertainment industry like Oprah Winfrey, Denzel Washington, Whoopi Goldberg, Sidney Poitier, Will Smith, Halle Berry, Della Reese and John Singleton. That was 2019. The facility has more than doubled in size since.

TPS has been home to over half dozen Perry TV projects: “The Haves and Have Not,” “Sista,” “The Oval,” “Bruh,” “Ruthless,” “Assisted Living” and “All the Queen’s Men,” plus several full length productions like the Neil Armstrong biopic “First Man,” Marvel’s “Black Panther,” “Pitch Perfect III” and of course Perry’s signature Madea films. Some of these were filmed during the pandemic under strict quarantine conditions.

Once you were in, you remained in the Quarantine Camp until the project was completed. Actors and crew members were tested for COVID-19 every four days before they arrived and after. Actors and crew in Los Angeles and New York were tested before getting on a private plane to Atlanta, then isolated for six days to make sure they were free of coronavirus.

Several of Happy Valley’s local stars are from Atlanta: Wendell and Kikora Franklin from the Penn State School of Theatre and Charima Young, director of local government and community relations for Penn State. I was privileged to spend 10 days at TPS working on a TV series. It was rigorous, energizing and inspiring work. I have never been treated with such care and respect in my 40 years in the business.

Perry’s impact stretches beyond making motion pictures. He has made a major impact on the local economy. Thousands of people are employed directly or indirectly at TPS. MSNBC and The Washington Post hosted the fifth Democratic presidential debate there and the 2019 Miss Universe competition was aired live there. An official from the mayor’s office described Perry as:

“A pioneer who has brought and driven significant economic development to the city ... Tyler was really ahead of the game. He had the foresight and the vision to see what Atlanta could be, helping us grow the industry here. Across 399 productions, including feature films, TV series, commercials and music videos, the industry created nearly 29,000 jobs and spent $2.7 billion in Georgia during fiscal year 2019.”

TPS is not alone in this Hollywood shuffle. Pinewood Atlanta Studios, North America’s second-largest production facility, recently filmed “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018) in Atlanta. There are plans to build a third studio in or around Atlanta, which will be the largest in the world.

This time, frankly, we should give a damn.