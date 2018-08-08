Former Penn State lineman Miles Dieffenbach in remission after cancer battle

Former Penn State offensive lineman Miles Dieffenbach, after a four-month battle with cancer, is in remission.
Dieffenbach — a two-year starter and captain in 2014 — announced the news Wednesday evening on Twitter.
“It’s been quite the journey, but I am proud to say that I am in remission and presently have no cancer in my body,” the Pittsburgh native wrote. “This wouldn’t have been possible without God, my friends and family, UPMC, and Carnegie Mellon University. Thank you all for the support!”
Dieffenbach started 23 games at left guard under head coach Bill O’Brien in 2012 and 2013. And despite tearing his ACL prior to the 2014 season, the lineman started Penn State’s final three games — including the Nittany Lions’ Pinstripe Bowl win over Boston College.
Dieffenbach, a leader in dark times for the Penn State program, told the CDT in December 2017 that he’ll “never wish I went to school anywhere else.”
“The easiest route for all of us would’ve been to leave, right?” Dieffenbach said. “But we chose to stay. We loved the coaches, and we loved the team. We loved the fans, and we didn’t want to abandon the university. ...Going to Penn State and playing on that team with those guys, I’m very thankful for my time there.”
