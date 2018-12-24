What are the Big Ten’s bowl teams getting for the holidays? Here’s a bowl-gift breakdown

It’s that magical time of year when children leave cookies for Santa, Christmas lights dot the landscape — and college football is on TV almost every day.
So, with bowl season in full swing, we thought now would be the perfect time to take a look at what gifts each bowl is providing for participating players.
Each bowl can offer up to 125 participants different gifts totaling up to $550. Many even offer a “gift suite,” or a private shopping event where players can choose from different items up to a certain value.
Here’s what each Big Ten team is receiving this holiday/bowl season, based on the SportsBusiness Journal’s 13th annual gift rundown.
Penn State vs. Kentucky (Citrus Bowl, 1 p.m. Jan. 1, ABC): $400 Best Buy gift card, Fossil watch, Ogio backpack with luggage tag
Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech (Quick Lane Bowl, 5:15 p.m. Dec. 26, ESPN): $175 Best Buy gift card, JBL E55BT over-ear wireless headphones, life-sized Fathead decal for each participant of his likeness, backpack, shirts, mini helmet, football
Wisconsin vs. Miami (New Era Pinstripe Bowl, 5:15 p.m. Dec. 27, ESPN): Variety of New Era products
Purdue vs. Auburn (Music City Bowl, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 28, ESPN): Gift suite, Fossil watch
Michigan vs. Florida (Peach Bowl, noon Dec. 29, ESPN): $300 Fancard gift card, Fossil watch, Mophie Powerstation XL, Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker (3rd generation), football
Michigan State vs. Oregon (Redbox Bowl, 3 p.m. Dec. 31, FOX): Fossil watch, Timbuktu backpack, Roku, headphones, Redbox Bowl merchandise
Northwestern vs. Utah (Holiday Bowl, 7 p.m. Dec. 31, FS1): Gift suite, Fossil watch, New Era cap
Iowa vs. Mississippi State (Outback Bowl, noon Jan. 1, ESPN2): Fossil watch, Jostens ring, $125 Best Buy gift card, Outback Steakhouse gift card, hat
Ohio State vs. Washington (Rose Bowl, 5 p.m. Jan. 1, ESPN): Gift suite, Fossil watch, Ogio backpack, New Era 9Fifty adjustable hat
