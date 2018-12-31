How James Franklin will remember Penn State’s senior class

James Franklin has four quarters — and maybe an overtime period or two — left with a cluster of upperclassmen who, in more ways than one, propelled Penn State back to national prominence. And while the coach doesn’t want the end to come, he has acknowledged that the time is here.
Tuesday’s Citrus Bowl is the senior class’ final game. It’s a chance for the Nittany Lions to earn their third consecutive 10-win season, which would be a first for the Nittany Lions in their Big Ten tenure. A victory would end an era on a high note, too, one that included a Big Ten championship, a Fiesta Bowl triumph and 31 wins.
Franklin called this year’s group “historic” in regards to what it meant to the program. A day after the seniors were carried off the practice field at Celebration High School, Penn State’s head coach reflected on the circumstances Trace McSorley, Nick Scott and company dealt with when they arrived in Happy Valley.
“To have this group really kind of come in and battle through some early challenges and being at 65 scholarships, those guys never wavering has really been the foundation that we’ve built this thing on the last few years,” Franklin said Monday morning. “And those guys will forever hold a special place in my heart.”
Now, Franklin didn’t have time to talk about every upperclassman on Monday; the pre-Citrus Bowl press conference with him and Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops lasted only 20 minutes.
But over the last year, Franklin singled out a handful of seniors for their impact on the program. Here are the highlights from 2018.
QB Trace McSorley
What Franklin said (Nov. 24): “The guy has not had a bad day in five years. ... He is the same guy, from the day he stepped on campus during the recruiting process to now. You know what you are getting with him. He is going to be a great teammate, always a class act, unbelievable downtown with the community, compete like hell on Saturdays and he is going to prepare like nobody else. I think he is a great model for all of our young players and I think he is a great model for college football in general.”
RB Johnathan Thomas
What Franklin said (Sept. 18): “I don’t know if there’s a better example of what we call the ultimate teammate. Complete team-first guy. Always has a smile on his face. Always is reaching out a helping hand to try to help a teammate, a young player, a rookie coming in, a veteran that may be going through something. ... Couldn’t be more proud of him and his role and how he’s embraced it and what he’s done.”
RB Mark Allen
What Franklin said (Sept. 18): “One of the things that’s interesting along this journey that we all go on through life, whether that’s as a player, whether that’s as a student, whether that’s as a son or a brother or as a father or as a coach, everybody’s journey is different. Mark thought that his blessing in life was football. And it is. But it’s one of his blessings. And Mark has a much larger gift, and his gift is his ability to impact others in a positive way.”
LB Koa Farmer
What Franklin said (Nov. 20): “He’s been one of our leaders off the field, really, from very early on. He’s one of our leaders on the field. He’s maximized his Penn State experience in terms of he’s got a really strong group of friends that he came in with. He’s done unbelievably well academically.”
CB Amani Oruwariye
What Franklin said (Nov. 13): ”I’m very proud of him. He’s got a very bright future. ... He’s just got real good mojo. Got a lot of confidence. Got a lot of belief in himself. ... He’s been a great example for the young players in our program.”
S Nick Scott
What Franklin said (Oct. 27): “Nick is one of those guys who is doing everything right. He is doing everything right in school, he is treating people right, he is a great leader, he is a great teammate he is tough, and he just keeps getting better. ... To see a guy like Nick, who has done everything right, be rewarded is huge for us. It sends the right message to our locker room and it sends the right message to college football. I am a big Nick Scott fan.”
