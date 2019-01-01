Trace McSorley, Penn State’s comeback bid falls short in Citrus Bowl loss

Broken foot or not, Trace McSorley wasn’t going to be denied finishing out his final game as a Nittany Lion. But the fifth-year senior’s heroics weren’t enough.
McSorley and Penn State’s comeback bid fell short, losing to Kentucky 27-24 in Tuesday afternoon’s Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium.
The No. 12 Nittany Lions could not secure their 10th win of the season. It would have been the team’s third straight double-digit win season — a program first in the Big Ten era.
Player of the game
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Benny Snell: Even in a loss, McSorley was a candidate here. After apparently suffering a broken foot in the first half, McSorley sat the opening series of the third quarter, but couldn’t stand idly by any longer. He returned to the game and finished with 321 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns.
But Snell was the man who closed out Kentucky’s best season since the Reagan administration. He carried the ball eight straight times on the Wildcats’ time-wasting, game-clinching final possession. The one-cut power back ran angry, earning two first downs and forcing Penn State to burn all three of its timeouts.
Snell — a first-team All-SEC pick who announced prior to the game that he was declaring for the NFL draft — had 144 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.
Stat that mattered
0 for 9: That’s how poorly the Nittany Lions’ offense performed on the third down through three quarters.
The putrid play was a result of several factors. One, Allen and Kentucky’s front is imposing, ripping Penn State quarterbacks down for four sacks. Two, McSorley was off. Three, the distance to gain proved difficult to overcome; on the first four third-down attempts, the Nittany Lions needed an average of 8.75 yards to advance.
A year ago, Penn State beat Washington in the Fiesta Bowl largely because of its success on third down. The Nittany Lions converted 13 of 17 attempts while McSorley completed 12 of 12 passes. That was not the case at Camping World Stadium.
Unsung hero
Lynn Bowden: Penn State head coach James Franklin talked earlier this week about Penn State missing on New Jersey native and consensus defensive player of the year Josh Allen on the recruiting trail.
But Allen never earned an offer from the Nittany Lions’ staff. Kentucky speedster Lynn Bowden did and picked Kentucky anyway. And he torched the Nittany Lions.
Bowden — a former four-star recruit out of Ohio — returned a punt for a 58-yard touchdown in the first quarter and ripped off a 54-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter that set up a 12-yard score for Snell.
Up next
A new era: McSorley’s storied Penn State career is over. Defensive leaders Amani Oruwariye, Nick Scott and Koa Farmer are moving on. Sanders might leave early; so too might Miller, Connor McGovern and Juwan Johnson.
In their place? Tommy Stevens or Sean Clifford will take the reins at quarterback. Some combination of Ricky Slade, Devyn Ford, Noah Cain and Journey Brown will look to continue the “RBU” mantra bolstered by Sanders and his predecessor, Saquon Barkley. Micah Parsons will finally start at linebacker — and true freshman Brandon Smith might, as well.
Can James Franklin and the Nittany Lions keep the train going without McSorley? Will the last two heralded recruiting classes make good on their rankings and propel Penn State toward a College Football Playoff berth? Or will next season, after three years of notable success, be a rebuilding year?
We’ll find out in 2019. But one thing is known: Franklin and the Nittany Lions are about to embark on something new.
Comments