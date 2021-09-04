Former Penn State quarterback Will Levis dazzles in first start for Kentucky

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) AP

Welcome to Kentucky, Will Levis.

The former Penn State quarterback impressed in Kentucky’s 45-10 season-opening victory over Louisiana-Monroe. Levis went 18-for-26 on passes for 367 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. Kentucky’s offense finished with 586 total yards on offense for the game.

He began the game with an interception, but came back with a number of long throws. Levis made big chunk passing plays of 19, 33, 58, 23, 12, 62, 15, 57, 24 and 21 yards throughout the game.

Levis finished with 421 passing yards and a touchdown last season for the Nittany Lions, while rushing for 260 yards and three touchdowns. He decided to transfer to Kentucky in February, after starting one game in 2020.

The redshirt junior quarterback finished his career with the Nittany Lions with 644 passing yards, three touchdown passes and two interceptions with 473 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns in two starts. Levis, 6-foot-3, 222-pound quarterback entered the program with the Class of 2018 and held the backup position to Sean Clifford for multiple seasons. He took over for Clifford in the Nittany Lions’ loss to Nebraska last season and followed up with his second career start against Iowa.

Clifford earned his first victory on the season with an 18-for-33 (54.5 completion rate) with 247 passing yards and a 49-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jahan Dotson.