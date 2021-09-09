Here are the 3 questions that will decide Penn State football’s home opener against Ball State

Penn State football is riding some momentum heading into its home opener this weekend against Ball State. The Nittany Lions are the No. 11 team in the country in the AP Top 25 poll and just defeated the Wisconsin Badgers in a hostile Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

They’ll now take on a Cardinals team that underwhelmed a little bit in Week 1, only defeating FCS opponent Western Illinois, 31-21. Penn State should be in position to take advantage and get to 2-0, but Ball State is not to be underestimated after winning the Mid-American Conference championship last season and returning 21 starters from that team.

Let’s take a look at the three questions that will decide the outcome of Saturday’s matchup between the Nittany Lions and Cardinals.

Can Penn State’s offense keep its momentum rolling?

Saturday’s win over Wisconsin came in large part because Penn State’s offense finally showed up in the second half of the game. The Nittany Lions scored 16 points in the final 30 minutes after being shut out in the first half. Penn State will need to show it can continue to carry that level of play through the season — and improve off it.

To be frank, playing just as well as they did in the second half won’t be good enough moving forward. It’s a good starting point, but not a performance that will lead the team where it wants to go. It will take an offensive display that offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich was accustomed to putting on display at Oklahoma State for the Nittany Lions to get to those places. That means moving up and down the field with the same pace as Saturday, but doing so while scoring in bunches and lighting teams up for 40+ points on a consistent basis.

This week is a good opportunity for Penn State to prove it can not only carry the momentum, but use it to improve and get going where it wants to be as a unit.

Will Ball State be able to prevent explosive plays?

Penn State scored both of its touchdowns thanks to big plays, whether they were the scoring play or the play that set the team up in close against Wisconsin. That will likely continue to be how the team tries to beat teams, which means Ball State will need to be ready to prevent them from happening.

The Cardinals weren’t great at that last week, allowing Western Illinois receiver Dennis Houston to gash them, including a 75-yard touchdown reception he caught to tie the game up at 14 in the third quarter.

Ball State head coach Mike Neu was well aware of Penn State’s talent and big play capability when he spoke to the media Tuesday morning.

“They’ve got a big play team,” Neu said. “They’ve got some weapons, certainly. It starts with the running back group there. ... This team has got three Doak Walker candidates on their football team. It’s the only team in FBS that has that. Talented group. That’s a credit to them for the way they’ve recruited. We’ve got to embrace that challenge.”

The Cardinals could be in for a long day if they allow Penn State wide receivers Jahan Dotson and KeAndre Lambert-Smith to beat them over the top, or if Noah Cain manages to break a few big runs. They’ll be in for an uphill battle either way, but stopping Penn State from getting chunk plays will help make things easier.

How will Penn State’s defense handle the workload its being tasked with?

The Nittany Lions made things work offensively with its big plays in the opener, but that also led to a lopsided statistic that will likely rarely fall in their favor this season — time of possession.

Wisconsin had possession for 42:51 of the games 60 minutes, leaving the Penn State defense on the field for the vast majority of the game. That’s probably going to be the norm this year, which begs the aforementioned question — how will the unit hold up?

It’s one thing to play nearly 75% of the game as a defense for one game, but it’s another to do it for a full 12 games with very little time off between matchups. This will likely be a question for the defense throughout the season as the offense continues moving with quite a bit of pace while trying to score over the top.

The defense’s conditioning will be tested this season, but it’s also been trained for these moments. The offense’s pace, after all, is not a surprise. It’s part of the plan. Now it’s time for the defense to keep proving it has the cardio to play most of the game and still hold opposing offenses down. Given the depth and talent of the group, it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise to see the unit continue playing at a high level, even with the pace.