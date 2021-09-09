How to watch No. 11 Penn State vs. Ball State: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

No. 11 Penn State football will host its home opener at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against the Ball State Cardinals in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions are trying to improve to 2-0 after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers to open the season.

You can find ways to watch or listen to the game below, along with odds for the game and our predictions for the outcome.

Watch/Listen

Who: Ball State Cardinals (1-0) at No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0)

When: 3:30 p.m. (ET)., Saturday, Sept. 11 | Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fox Sports Go





Who’s calling the game: Aaron Goldsmith (Play-by-Play), Mark Helfrich (Analysis)

Local radio: 93.7 FM/103.1 FM/1450 AM | SiriusXM/Internet: 183/993

Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)





Betting Odds

(Based on Fanduel Sportsbook)

Game line: Penn State -22.5

Money line: Penn State -3000/Ball State +1120

Over/under: 57.5

CDT Predictions

Jon Sauber: Penn State 34-7

Kyle J. Andrews: Penn State 40-7

Lauren Muthler: Penn State 31-17

Nate Cobler: Penn State 37-10

Josh Moyer: Penn State 34-13

