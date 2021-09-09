‘The Lions’ Lair’: Penn State’s win at Wisconsin and looking ahead at Ball State with Robby General of The Star Press

The latest episode of “The Lions’ Lair”— the Centre Daily Times’ Penn State sports podcast — is now available for listening.

Jon Sauber and Kyle J. Andrews break down how Penn State came out of Madison with an upset victory in the team’s season opener. Then, Ball State beat reporter Robby General, of The Star Press, joins Jon to discuss this weekend’s matchup against the Cardinals.

Listen to the discussion here or by downloading “The Lions’ Lair” for free on your favorite podcast platform.

Other stories worth your time:

How can Penn State football prevent the upset against Ball State? Here are Saturday’s 2 key matchups

How a single empty seat will honor the military during Penn State football games

What to know about parking, ticketing & more ahead of Penn State football’s home opener at Beaver Stadium

How far did Penn State football move up in the AP Top 25 poll after beating Wisconsin?

What Ball State head coach Mike Neu said about Penn State ahead of Saturday’s matchup

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

What Penn State football coach James Franklin said about Ball State, the starter at left guard and more

The Good, The Bad & The Ugly: Reviewing Penn State football’s 16-10 win over Wisconsin