‘The Lions’ Lair’: Penn State’s win at Wisconsin and looking ahead at Ball State with Robby General of The Star Press

The latest episode of “The Lions’ Lair”— the Centre Daily Times’ Penn State sports podcast — is now available for listening.

Jon Sauber and Kyle J. Andrews break down how Penn State came out of Madison with an upset victory in the team’s season opener. Then, Ball State beat reporter Robby General, of The Star Press, joins Jon to discuss this weekend’s matchup against the Cardinals.

Listen to the discussion here or by downloading “The Lions’ Lair” for free on your favorite podcast platform.

Jon Sauber
Jon Sauber earned his B.A. in digital and print journalism from Penn State and his M.A. in sports journalism from IUPUI. His previous stops include jobs at The Indianapolis Star, the NCAA, and Rivals.
