How Penn State football’s Arnold Ebiketie plans to build upon his big season-opening performance 

Arnold Ebiketie wanted more. He was developing as a player and beating American Athletic Conference offensive tackles without much issue. He set a career high in sacks in 2020 and seemed to take the next step on the field.

But that wasn’t enough.

“I felt like, I was there for three years and a half, and I had accomplished a lot for Temple,” Ebiketie said Wednesday afternoon. “I’m a big competitor, I’m always looking for more. I felt like it would be best for me to enter the transfer portal and go to a place where I could compete and kind of expand my game a little bit, going against some other guys that have been playing at a high level.”

So he left.

And now he’s at Penn State where he’s already stepped in to a major role and could be the piece that unlocks the defense’s enormous upside in 2021.

Ebiketie — who goes by “AK” to his teammates and coaches — broke out in the Nittany Lions’ season opener, putting pressure on Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz and finishing the game with seven tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. That doesn’t include the time he burst off the edge and laid into Mertz, dislodging the ball and causing what would ultimately be ruled an incomplete pass. The plays he made — especially early in the game — helped him find his comfort zone quickly.

“I feel like that kind of helped, just making plays early in the game, you kind of settle in,” Ebiketie said after the win over Wisconsin. “You get a hang of it, and now everything just slows down and you’re able to play football.”

The defensive end settling in turned into a nightmare for the opposing tackles, who seemed to have no answer for Ebiketie on Saturday. His ability immediately showed up for the Nittany Lions and helped stifle the Wisconsin offense, holding it to 10 points while being personally responsible for preventing three on a blocked field goal.

His play was foretold by plenty of his coaches and teammates this summer, but senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said the bar may not have been set high enough.

“We might have (undersold him), man,” Mustipher said. “For real. I looked over after the first play and saw he made a play. Then the next series he made a play. I was like, ‘Ah, he’s really good.’ You know, this ain’t Temple. We always joke around with him, but it really isn’t Temple. For him to come out there, first game of Big Ten football — shout out to AK.”

Mustipher and the rest of the defense reminded Ebiketie that his final season of college football would be a big step up from the AAC opponents he saw last year, but the former Temple Owl wasn’t concerned with the increase in competition level.

His nerves were a non-factor as he steamrolled the Badgers’ offensive line time and time again Saturday afternoon.

“My confidence was always there just because I’m one of those guys who believes that the game is won in the offseason, starting with the winter workouts, transitioning into spring ball and summer workouts,” Ebiketie said Wednesday. “So all of the combination of the work I put in during that time led me to be confident during the game.”

Ebiketie’s teammates joked with him about the step up from Temple to Penn State, but there wasn’t much doubt about his ability to play in the Big Ten once everyone saw him in practice.

He showed the type of burst and bend around the edge that teams yearn for but struggle to find because it’s in short supply.

Penn State defensive line coach John Scott Jr. first took note of just how good one of the newest additions to his positions group could be as soon as he took part in drills.

“Having the chance to work with him in spring practice, I remember my eyes were opened the first time I saw him work through the bags,” Scott said Thursday morning. “I saw how quick he could pick his feet up and move through the bags. And his acceleration and bend coming out of the bags — that was impressive.

“Then, I recall the first time he went 1-on-1 against our guys in full pads. You saw him get off the ball and how much ground that he made up quickly and was able to bend. It was impressive. It doesn’t take very long to see that guy’s athleticism and to see his explosiveness. We had an idea early on that this guy is pretty explosive.”

Ebiketie’s teammates took notice of their new teammate’s ability on the practice field, as well, and knew they had something special. The defensive end leads by example, using his play and his work ethic to do the talking for him, according to senior safety Jaquan Brisker.

That play did plenty of talking and, while he’s not the most vocal leader on the team, his ability to guide his teammates with his actions have helped build the camaraderie among the unit.

“We definitely feed off each other,” Ebketie said. “We know that during the game there’s going to be ups and downs. So no matter what happens, we want to make sure we have each other’s back during the game.”

Against Wisconsin, his play said a thousand words and helped silence a crowd of 76,832 Badger fans in the process.

But Saturday wasn’t the culmination of what Ebiketie has done to reach this point — it was more of a jumping off point. He was happy to play like he did, saying he was excited to see how many people were reaching out to him once he and the Nittany Lions completed their road upset of the Badgers. But he knows there’s more work to be done in order to get where he — and this team — want to go.

“I think I had a good game,” he said. “But I also know that there’s always some adjustment I can make to have a better game. This week at practice I’m just trying to work on some of the details I can do to take my game to an even higher level.”