Penn State hockey to open Big Ten tournament at home vs. Wisconsin

Hockey season continues starting Friday for Penn State as the No. 18 Nittany Lions play host to Wisconsin in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament at Pegula Ice Arena.
The Big Ten’s three-weekend tournament format includes a three-game quarterfinal series followed by single-elimination semifinals and a championship game, with all games conducted on campus sites with the higher seed as the host.
Along with Wisconsin-Penn State, the other quarterfinals feature Michigan State at Notre Dame and Michigan at Minnesota. Top-seed Ohio State has a quarterfinal bye.
Wisconsin earned the fifth seed in the conference tournament with a pair of overtime home victories against Michigan this past weekend. Those performances also helped Penn State — which went 1-1 at Notre Dame — secure the fourth seed and home ice in the quarterfinals.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Centre Daily Times
#ReadLocal
Penn State went 1-2-1 against Wisconsin this season, but holds a 7-4-1 record against the badgers at home overall.
After the split at Notre Dame, Penn State moved to No. 16 in the PairWise Rankings, which determine the 16-team NCAA tournament field.
No. 18 Penn State (19-13-2, 11-12-1 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin (13-16-5, 9-10-5 Big Ten)
Big Ten tournament, Quarterfinals
Series: 8 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday (if necessary)
Radio/TV: Both games on 103.1 FM and GoPSUsports.com
Tickets: GoPSUsports.com/tickets
Comments