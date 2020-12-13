Penn State men’s hockey completes weekend sweep of Arizona State with another OT victory

Penn State hockey players celebrate after beating Arizona State on Friday. The Nittany Lions topped the Sun Devils again on Sunday to complete the weekend sweep. Courtesy photo

After a rocky beginning to the first period, Penn State ended Phase I of the 2020-21 season with a bang, beating Arizona State 5-4 in overtime on Sunday afternoon to complete the weekend sweep of the Sun Devils.

That was the second consecutive overtime victory for the Nittany Lions, after beating the Sun Devils 3-2 in extra time on Friday night. With the win, Penn State, which started the season 0-5, now sits at 3-5 as the first phase of the season comes to a close.

Head Coach Guy Gadowsky believes that before heading into Phase II, for which a schedule has not yet been announced, time away from the rink will be good for the team.

“They didn’t get much time with their teammates,” Gadowsky said. “For example, the freshmen were just with the freshmen for so long. They have done very minimal socializing with each other, and I think it’s been a very mentally challenging time for them from the time they got to campus to now.

“I really feel that we all can use a mental break. Not all of them are fortunate enough to be able to go home for the holidays, but I still think maybe to just get a little bit of a mental break will be beneficial.”

The young Nittany Lions’ team proved it has fight after overcoming an early 3-0 deficit Sunday.

On a breakaway from a Penn State turnover, the Sun Devil’s Jax Murray scored 3:05 into the first period. In the next 1 minute and 9 seconds, Arizona State’s Benji Eckerle and James Sanchez would each get the puck behind freshman goaltender Liam Soulière.

It was after Arizona State’s third first-period goal that Gadowsky called a timeout, giving his team a chance to regroup.

After the timeout, the Nittany Lions were able to organize themselves and stop a spiral. At 5:20 of the first period, Christian Sarlo got Penn State on the scoreboard, cutting the deficit to 3-1. Midway through the first period, Penn State went on the power play. Only able to get one shot on goal, the power play was uneventful, before the Sun Devils went on the power play due to a hooking call. Willie Knierim was able to get the puck past Soulière, giving the Sun Devils a 4-1 lead.

Trailing ASU by 3, Captain Alex Limoges scored to cut the deficit in half at 17:27 of the first period.

While it took a while for them to find their identity, the team bounced into the second period playing true Penn State hockey.

Aarne Talvitie scored his third goal of the season 11 seconds into the second period to cut the deficit to 4-3. About four minutes into the period, Penn State went on its second power play of the game. Limoges scored on the power play at 4:21, tying the game at 4-4 and eliminating the Sun Devils’ lead.

Following the Limoges goal, the Nittany Lions and the Sun Devils went back and forth, before Connor McMenamin took Penn State’s second penalty of the game to send the Sun Devils on the Power Play. Soulière stayed strong in the net, and was a big component to the Nittany Lions’ power kill. Following a bit of chaos, including a moment when forward Tim Doherty was knocked headfirst into the boards and went down the tunnel before returning to the bench later on, the second period ended 4-4.

Entering the third period, both teams continued back and forth play, before Penn State took its third penalty of the game, giving the Sun Devils another power play at 12:40. After killing the power play and continuing back and forth play, the third period came to a close.

The Nittany Lions began overtime by putting the pressure on the Sun Devils, keeping the puck in the offensive zone. At 1:28 into overtime, Pennsylvania native Connor McMenamin got the puck behind Arizona’s goalie Evan Debrouwer, giving Penn State its final win of Phase I of return play.

“It certainly was a great win considering how we started. I give the guys a lot of credit coming back, and especially Liam Soulière who we left hanging out to dry in the first period several times. I don’t think you can really fault him on any of the goals,” Gadowsky said. “There was several breakaways, and a power play goal and we’re down three-nothing, four-one. I mean he showed a lot of mental toughness to come back and he looked so composed the third period. Really happy for him that the guys found a way to get it done … that was quite a win.”

While Phase II’s schedule has yet to be announced, the team now has Phase I under their belt. With Phase I behind him, Gadowsky believes that the start of the season has taught his team the value of exemplary leadership.

“I think a lot of what goes on preseason and early in the year with the new players, in terms of their interaction with upperclassmen and the leaders, is invaluable,” Gadowsky said. “Not only on the ice but how to navigate through campus, and what our values are ... when you have really good leadership and you have a really good culture, that is the most important thing to transferring those values … to the new players.

“It’s not what the coaching staff says, it’s all about the culture and what the leaders do.”