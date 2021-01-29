How to follow the action when No. 4 Penn State wrestling takes on Northwestern and Indiana

Penn State wrestling fans may have whiplash by now.

As soon as hopes are raised that the Nittany Lions will get the chance to finally open their 2020-21 season, they’re dashed with another postponement.

But as of Friday afternoon, the Nittany Lions’ Saturday afternoon tri-meet against Northwestern and Indiana is still a go.

While Penn State’s season debut will not be televised, there are other ways to follow the action.

Livestream/Listen

Who: No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (0-0) vs. Northwestern (1-2) and Indiana (0-2)

When: noon Saturday, Jan. 30 | Where: Evanston, Illinois

Live stream: BTN+

:Local PSU radio: WRSC 93.3 FM

Online radio streams: GoPSUSports (university-run)

Twitter: @byncobler and @pennstateWREST

