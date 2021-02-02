Penn State wrestling holds at No. 4 in latest NWCA coaches poll after earning first 2 wins

Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson watches Jarod VerkleerenÕs 149 lb 9th place bout of the Big Ten Wrestling championships at Rutgers on Sunday, March, 8, 2020. adrey@centredaily.com

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish weekly updates based on NWCA coaches team and InterMat individual rankings to give readers a glimpse into how Penn State wrestling fits into the bigger picture.

Penn State wrestling has held steady at No. 4 in the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association’s coaches poll, released Tuesday, after taking two wins in Saturday’s tri-meet against Indiana and Northwestern. The Nittany Lions defeated Northwestern 29-13 and Indiana 24-15, even without any 125-pounders available to wrestle.

The 2-0 Nittany Lions remain behind No. 1 Iowa (3-0), No. 2 Michigan (3-0) and No. 3 North Carolina State (4-0). The Hawkeyes received all 14 first-place votes in this week’s poll.

Penn State got a late start to its season after its first two scheduled duals, against Rutgers on Jan. 16 and Michigan State on Jan. 24, were postponed.

Despite that, the Nittany Lions remain in the top 10 alongside four other Big Ten teams.

Joining the Nittany Lions, Hawkeyes and Wolverines as Big Ten representatives in the top 10 are Nebraska at No. 7 and Illinois at No. 9. There are six more teams from the conference in the top 25 in No. 11 Ohio State, No. 13 Minnesota, No. 17 Wisconsin, No. 18 Purdue, No. 23 Michigan State and No. 24 Rutgers.

Those 11 teams match the number that were in the top 25 from the Big Ten last week and are one short of the conference’s season high of 12, which was also a record for most teams ranked in the poll.

The Nittany Lions are set to take on No. 17 Wisconsin Tuesday night in their only scheduled dual of the week.

They still have nine ranked wrestlers in the latest individual InterMat rankings after their first two matches.

Three Nittany Lions saw a drop in their ranking after making their season debuts. Junior Jared Verkleeren fell from No. 10 to No. 20 at 149 pounds after losing a 6-4 decisions to Indiana’s Graham Rooks Saturday — who is now No. 19 in the class.

Freshman 174-pounder Carter Starocci fell from No. 5 to No. 8 after losing his season debut but rebounding with two victories, one of which came in an extra match following the dual — a new addition by the NCAA this season to help teams qualify wrestlers for the postseason. His lone loss came to Indiana’s Donnell Washington, who is now No. 17 at the weight class.

Heavyweight saw one Nittany Lion fall out and one jump in this week. Freshman Greg Kerkvliet fell out of the rankings from No. 5 after not wrestling in the tri-meet, while sophomore Seth Nevills jumped from unranked to No. 8 after going 2-0 with a fall and a technical fall against the Hoosiers and Wildcats.

Brady Berge was the only other Penn Stater to move up in the rankings, bumping up from No. 11 to No. 9 after going 2-0 Saturday.

The rest of the Nittany Lions — Roman Bravo-Young (No. 3, 133 pounds), Nick Lee (No. 2, 141 pounds), Joe Lee (No. 6, 165 pounds), Aaron Brooks (No. 3, 184 pounds) and Michael Beard (No. 13, 197 pounds) — all maintained the same ranking from last week’s poll. Both Lees, Bravo-Young and Brooks all went 2-0 Saturday, while Beard did not wrestle.

The Nittany Lions are still defending their title from the 2019 NCAA Wrestling Championships after last season’s postseason was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NWCA Division I Coaches Poll

(Feb. 2, 2021)

Rank Team (First) Record Points Conf. Previous 1 Iowa (14) (3-0) 350 Big Ten 1 2 Michigan (3-0) 330 Big Ten 2 3 NC State (5-0) 319 ACC 3 4 Penn State (2-0) 310 Big Ten 4 5 Oklahoma State (7-0) 291 Big 12 5 6 Missouri (9-0) 283 MAC 6 7 Nebraska (4-1) 266 Big Ten 7 8 Virginia Tech (7-0) 256 ACC 8 9 Illinois (4-1) 232 Big Ten 9 10 Arizona State (2-0) 219 Pac-12 10 11 Ohio State (4-1) 208 Big Ten 11 12 Iowa State (6-2) 188 Big 12 13 13 Minnesota (4-2) 174 Big Ten 15 14 North Carolina (2-2) 163 ACC 14 15 Pittsburgh (3-2) 151 ACC 12 16 Northern Iowa (3-2) 145 Big 12 16 17 Wisconsin (1-3) 107 Big Ten 18 18 Purdue (2-3) 94 Big Ten 19 19 Oklahoma (5-3) 86 Big 12 22 20 Virginia (2-2) 61 ACC NR 21 Navy (3-1) 60 EIWA 24 22 Stanford (4-2) 35 Pac-12 21 23 Michigan State (1-2) 33 Big Ten 23 24 Rutgers (0-4) 32 Big Ten 20 25 Lehigh (2-2) 27 EIWA NR

Others Receiving Votes: Northern Colorado 26, Binghamton 21, West Virginia 19, Campbell 15, Central Michigan 14, Army West Point 9, South Dakota State 7, Wyoming 7, Northwestern 4, Hofstra 3, Appalachian State 2, North Dakota State 2, Rider 1.

Dropped Out: No. 17 Northern Colorado (3-1), No. 25 Binghamton (3-1).