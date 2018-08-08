When and where can PIAA and Penn State wrestling fans watch their teams this postseason?

Although high school and college wrestling season is still several months away, it’s not too early to start making postseason plans.
Centre County high school wrestlers had a solid showing at the PIAA state championships last year, bringing home four silver medals, and will have another shot to vie for gold March 7-9 at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Penn State wrestling fans might notice those dates slightly conflict with the Big Ten conference tournament, to be held March 9-10 at Minnesota’s Williams Arena.
But Penn State fans unable to make it out to Minneapolis are in luck, because the 2019 NCAA wrestling tournament will be held March 21-23 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The Nittany Lions will be looking for their eight national title in nine years.
The full schedules for Centre County high school and Penn State wrestling have yet to be released.
