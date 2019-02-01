BEA, PV wrestling fall in district dual quarterfinals

Centre County won’t have any Class 2A wrestling teams in the district dual semifinals this year.
Both Bald Eagle Area and Penns Valley fell in the quarterfinals Friday and were eliminated from the tournament. That means only Bellefonte, the top seed in Class 3A, will represent the county Saturday morning in the semifinals of the District 6 Dual Championships at Tyrone.
The No. 1-seed Red Raiders are set to face No. 4-seed Altoona at 10 a.m. Saturday. The winner will then face the winner of Central Mountain-Mifflin County around noon in the district championship.
Although no local teams will represent Class 2A Saturday, that doesn’t mean there were no highlights Friday.
The No. 8-seed Eagles thumped No. 9-seed Richland 61-14 in the first round Friday before running into buzzsaw Huntingdon, the top seed in Class 2A, later in the day and falling 41-18.
BEA’s Cooper Gilham (113 pounds) paced his team with a pair of falls, while four of his teammates were double-winners on the day: Garrett Giedroc (120), Drake Holderman (126/132), Dylan Bisel (182/195) and David Close (285).
In one of the closer bouts, Close earned a hard-fought 8-6 decision over Huntingdon’s Ryder Kocik, a returning state qualifier.
“In our first match, I thought the kids came out and were ready to wrestle and had a couple nice wins,” BEA coach Ron Guenot said. “And we got some momentum going, and that continued through the first match. Second match, we showed some fight in certain areas, but we still have things we need to improve on.”
As for Penns Valley, which hosted its quarterfinals match as the No. 3 seed, it received a bye in the first round before losing Friday to No. 6-seed Forest Hills 38-33.
The Rams led 27-26 with three bouts left but then suffered back-to-back falls at the lightweights. No other information was provided to the CDT.
Penns Valley is next scheduled to face Philipsburg-Osceola on Tuesday in its final regular-season dual. Bald Eagle Area was originally scheduled to square off against Huntingdon on Tuesday but will only wrestle its JV team that day since it just wrestled against the Bearcats. The varsity team’s next match is against Shikellamy at home at 1 p.m. Feb. 9.
P-O, the only other local team to make the district dual tournament, lost in the quarterfinals Tuesday to No. 2-seed Westmont Hilltop, 51-15.
P-O, BEA and Penns Valley will look for better results during the individual district championships Feb. 15-16 in Altoona.
“We need to prepare for the postseason and get these kids ready to peak at the right time,” Guenot said, “in two weeks when we prepare for (individual) districts.”
