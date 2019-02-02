Here’s how Bellefonte wrestling came up just short in District 6 Class 3A title tilt

Bellefonte’s Ethan Rossman finishes off a takedown on Mifflin County’s Dylan Grassmyer in their 195-pound bout during the Red Raiders’ 35-27 loss in the District 6 Class 3A finals on Saturday at Tyrone High/Middle School. Rossman pinned Grassmyer in 2:43. Nate Cobler ncobler@centredaily.com