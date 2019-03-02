Bellefonte, State College wrestling combine to crown 4 regional champs, while sending 7 to PIAAs

The final day of the Class 3A Northwest Regional tournament is always full of emotions with some wrestlers facing the prospect of their final career matches.
But, for Bellefonte and State College, it was more joy than sorrow Saturday.
The teams combined to crown four champions, and they sent seven wrestlers to Hershey next week. The Red Raiders and Little Lions also finished in the top five of the team race.
Here’s a look at how each team fared on the final day:
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Centre Daily Times
#ReadLocal
Bellefonte
Champions: Lane Aikey (120 pounds) and Ethan Richner (152)
Other state qualifiers: Cole Stewart (3rd, 138) and Ethan Rossman (3rd, 182)
Other finishers: Kyle Myers (4th, 170)
Eliminated: Aaron Little (2-2, 113), Alex Coppolo (2-2, 126), Ryan Smith (1-2, 132), Logan Simpson (0-2, 160), Andrew Howe (0-2, 195), and Max Barrier (1-2, 220)
Team score: 121.5 points, 3rd overall
Recap: The Red Raiders sent a pair to the finals and a trio to the consolation finals. All but one pushed their way through. It was one qualifier shy of coach Mike Maney’s all-time mark for state qualifiers.
Aikey and Richner locked their state spots up just by reaching the championship finals. Stewart and Rossman won their consolation final bouts to join their teammates.
The champs had no problems claiming gold.
Aikey received a forfeit as Mifflin County’s Christian Fisher was unable to compete due to a rib injury. It was Aikey’s first tournament win since coming back to Bellefonte from St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy.
“Last year, it was tough because I didn’t make the starting lineup,” Aikey said. “It is breathtaking. I didn’t know if I was going to succeed, and now I’m on to states.”
For Richner, he felt whoever got the first takedown in his match against Clearfield’s Mark McGonigal was going to win the match.
The Bellefonte wrestler got that first takedown 41 seconds into the match. Over the next minute, Richner went to his signature tilt for 13 straight near-fall points in a 15-0 technical fall in 1:42.
“It is unbelievable. I’m so blessed,” Richner said. “I’ve been doing that all year. I did that on some highly ranked opponents. I know I have the best tilt in the country, so I figured, why not?”
Stewart and Rossman had to battle their way to their state spots. Each fell into the consolation semifinals after losing in the championship semifinals earlier in the day.
Stewart pinned his consolation finals opponent in 2:59. Rossman gave Maney a scare after getting tossed to his back twice with a big lead. Rossman, though, learned from his mistakes and came away with a 17-7 win.
“120 is a brutal weight class, but it wasn’t Lane’s fault that the other kid got hurt. I’m proud of his effort this week,” Maney said. “Ethan Richner just continues to score points. He is a gamer. Cole had an up-and-down year. He is stepping up at the right time. Rossman was able to stay solid and come out on top in that final match.”
State College
Champions: Jude Swisher (113) and Cole Urbas (195)
Other state qualifiers: Owen Woolcott (2nd, 126)
Eliminated: Bailey Weaverling (0-2, 106), Ty Price (3-2, 160) and Tate McLaughlin (3-2, 182)
Team score: 84.5 points, tied for 5th overall
Recap: The Little Lions tied the mark for the most state qualifiers under coach Ryan Cummins.
They had three qualifiers just two years ago with Urbas, Ian Barr and Pete Haffner.
Urbas is making his third straight trip after finishing second in the state last season and third in the state two years ago. Swisher, who is a freshman, and Woolcott, who is a sophomore, are making their first trips to Hershey’s Giant Center.
“I won’t be alone this year,” Urbas said with a laugh. “I’m going to Hershey with those two studs. They are practice partners, so they are making each other better. They are fun guys to be around. We are always joking around.”
Urbas claimed his third straight Northwest Regional crown. This one came much easier than last year’s 1-0 victory. The senior built up an 8-0 lead on Cranberry’s Brayden Crocker before pinning Crocker in 1:45.
“This one means a lot to me. I was just trying to take it all in and enjoy the moment,” he said of his final regional bout.
It was Urbas’ 24th fall and 31st win with bonus points this season. Fueled by the loss in the PIAA finals last year, Urbas vowed he’ll do everything he can to avoid a repeat.
“I definitely don’t want that to happen to me again,” he said. “My goal was definitely to dominate and wrestle in every position for the best-case scenario.”
Swisher, who has a no-quit attitude, worked hard for his title. After giving up a late reversal, the freshman pushed the pace and recorded a takedown with five seconds left for a 4-2 win.
“I wasn’t really smart with that reversal, but I knew he was tired,” Swisher said. “I was tired for sure, but I just told myself that he is more tired than I am. He couldn’t ride me or stop me, so I knew I could just get it done.”
Woolcott fought his way back from a two-point deficit and into a 4-4 tie with 1:36 to go in his match. He gave an optional start to Altoona’s Matt Sarbo, who beat him a week ago in the District 6 finals. Sarbo made him pay for that by tallying another takedown and topped Woolcott 7-4.
“I can’t be much prouder for these guys,” Cummins said. “Everybody peaked at the right time. It is the best tournament of the season, for sure. They saved it for a good one. They wrestled hard the whole way through.”
Cummins added about his champs: “He (Swisher) is never out of a match. He can be in trouble, and in the next second he is on top pinning the guy. Cole is a tremendous athlete and great kid. He is a good leader for the other guys. I can’t wait for the next week at states for him.”
Class 3A Northwest Regional
Saturday at Altoona
Team key: Allderdice (AD), Altoona (A), Bellefonte (B), Bradford (BF), Brashear (BH), Carrick (C), Cathedral Prep (CP), Central Mountain (CM), Clearfield (CF), Cranberry (CB), DuBois (D), Erie (E), Hollidaysburg (H), Johnstown (JT), Juniata (J), McDowell (MD), Meadville (M), Mifflin County (MC), Obama (O), Perry (P), Punxsutawney (PT), Selinsgrove (S), Shikellamy (Shik.), St. Marys (SM), State College (SC), Warren (W), Westinghouse (WH), Williamsport (WS)
Team scores: 1. Cathedral Prep 181, 2. Mifflin County 130, 3. Bellefonte 121.5, 4. DuBois 96.5, T5. Central Mountain 84.5, T5. State College 84.5, 7. Selinsgrove 78.5, 8. Meadville 78, 9. Williamsport 65, 10. Clearfield 62.5
Finals
106: Nic Allison, MC, major dec. Jacob Van Dee, CP, 9-0; 113: Jude Swisher, SC, dec. Vincen Rinella, M, 4-2; 120: Lane Aikey, B, forfeit Christian Fisher, MC; 126: Matt Sarbo, A, dec. Owen Woolcott, SC, 7-4; 132: Cade Balestrini, Shik., dec. Tyler Dilley, SM, 5-1; 138: Ed Scott, D, forfeit Jeffrey Boyd, MD; 145: Paniro Johnson, CP, dec. Joe Mwete, BH, 6-5; 152: Ethan Richner, B, tech. fall Mark McGonigal, CF, 15-0 (1:42); 160: Trey Kibe, MC, dec. Tyler Wileman, J, 5-1; 170: Dillon Keane, BF, major dec. Coy Bastian, S, 15-5; 182: Carter Starocci, CP, pinned Mason McCready, H, 1:23; 195: Cole Urbas, SC, pinned Brayden Crocker, CB, 1:45; 220: Nate Schon, S, dec. Dorian Crosby, CP, 8-4; 285: Kawaun DeBoe, CP, dec. Nate Simmers, A, 1-0
Third-Place Match
138: Cole Stewart, B, pinned, Tylor Herzing, SM, 2:59; 170: Evan Bingaman, Shik., dec. Kyle Myers, B, 3-2; 182: Ethan Rossman, B, major dec. Garrett Eddy, PT, 17-7
Semifinals
113: Swisher, SC, dec. Kaeman Smith, CP, 21-14; 120: Aikey, B., injury def. Johnny Shreffler, CM, :16; 126: Woolcott, SC, dec. Derek Burk, MC, 3-2; 132: Tyler Dilley, SM, dec. Ryan Smith, B, 10-4; 138: Ed Scott, D, pinned Stewart, B, :58; 152: Richner, B, pinned Nick Rinella, M, 3:06; 182: Carter Starocci, CP, pinned Rossman, B, 1:59; 195: Urbas, SC, pinned Joey Arnold, W, 1:59
Consolation Semifinals
132: Alex Chelton, CP, dec. Smith, B, 8-2; 138: Stewart, B, dec. Kyler Everly, MC, 4-0; 160: Colby Keane, BF, pinned Tyler Price, SC, 3:21; 170: Myers, B, major dec. Nate Fisher, H, 13-2; 182: Rossman, B, dec. Derek Sunafrank, BF, 4-0; Garrett Eddy, PT, pinned Tate McLaughlin, SC, 3:09
Consolation Quarterfinals
113: Braden Bower, WS, tech. fall Aaron Little, B, 15-0 (2:16); 126: Trenton Donahue, D, dec. Alex Coppolo, B, 5-1; 160: Price, SC, dec. Kelyn Blossey, CP, 3-2; 170: Myers, B, pinned Parker Noss, J, 3:40; 182: McLaughlin, SC, dec. Gage Sutliff, CM, 7-3
Consolation Second Round
106: Derek Keen, CM, major dec. Bailey Weaverling, SC, 13-2; 113: Little, B, major dec. Ben Skarbek, PT, 9-0; 126: Coppolo, B, dec. Coltyn Sempko, Shik., 5-1; 160: Price, SC, pinned Zack Zinger, W, :58; 170: Myers, B, dec. Jesse York, CB, 6-0; 182: McLaughlin, SC, pinned Jeff Pietrick, C, 2:55; 220: Gus Dellinger, H, pinned Max Barrier, B, 2:45
Consolation First Round
113: Little, B, pinned Damian Wolfe, Shik., 2:05; 126: Coppolo, B, dec. Marco Paropacic, SM, 9-3; 160: Griffin Buzzell, M, dec. Logan Simpson, B, 5-4; 195: Josh Miller, PT, dec. Andrew Howe, B, 6-0; 220: Barrier, B, forfeit, Jonas Chan, C
Comments