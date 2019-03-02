More swimming records fall as State College boys, girls cruise to another pair of district titles

State College’s Colleen Adams smiled and embraced a teammate during the final day of the District 6 Swimming & Diving Championships — because both she and the Little Lions had a lot to celebrate.
Adams and Matt Brownstead set two more meet records Saturday at Penn State’s McCoy Natatorium as both the State College girls and boys cruised to another pair of district team titles in Class 3A. The girls placed first in every single event Friday and Saturday, while the boys swept first in all but two en route to their 36th straight district championship.
“For me, it was my first one,” first-year State College coach Andrew Morrison said with a laugh, referring to a district title. “I knew it was a long-standing tradition, so I didn’t want to mess it up. I didn’t want to be that coach.”
Adams and Brownstead proved to be his star pupils Saturday. Brownstead broke his own meet record in the 100 freestyle with a time of 44.53 seconds, while Adams took part in one of the weekend’s most thrilling events, the 500 freestyle. She shattered a 6-year-old meet record by finishing the race in 5 minutes, 7.35 seconds — 1.26 seconds better than previous record-holder Juliet Garrigan, of State College, in 2013.
What made the event so intense was the fact that teammate Megan Doucette was on Adams’ heels the entire time. The two swam the last leg just one one-hundredth of a second apart, and Doucette finished second in 5:07.43 — which also bettered Garrigan’s 2013 mark.
The next-fastest swimmer came in more than 26 seconds behind the two State College teammates.
“That was one of the races I was looking forward to; I knew they would be battling out of the gates, and they were neck-and-neck the entire time,” Morrison said. “It really came down to the finish. They both swam extremely well.”
Highlights weren’t difficult to find when State College was in the pool Saturday. In addition to Adams, four other Lady Little Lions won individual events Saturday while the 400 freestyle relay team came away with gold. Among the winners were Abbey Whipple (100 freestyle, 53.37); Lily Bang (100 backstroke, 1:03.57); Madelyn Koehle (100 breaststroke, 1:06.48); Morgan Fusco (1-meter diving, 365.55) and the relay team consisting of Grace Dangelo, Sarah Finton, Adams and Whipple (3:37.20).
The boys didn’t fail to impress either. Brownstead’s talent was evident, as he actually swam slower than his 100 freestyle seed time — but still broke the meet record he set last year by 0.99 seconds.
“His starts are extremely fast,” Morrison added. “You hear the ‘beep’ and he’s already a half-body length to a full body length ahead of everybody.”
Besides Brownstead, four other Little Lion boys earned first-place finishes Saturday: Anders Sonsteby (500 freestyle, 4:51.73), Noah Witt (100 backstroke, 51.32), Foster Heasley (100 breaststroke, 57.68) and Andy Ladrido (1-meter diving, 463.80). The 400 freestyle relay team also came in first with a time of 3:22.15 and consisted of Sonsteby, John Brownstead, Will Ulmer and Joseph Mao.
The team scores in Class 3A weren’t even close. The State College boys combined for 482 points, nearly doubling runner-up Hollidaysburg’s 252. And the girls dominated with 455 points, nearly twice that of runner-up DuBois’ 232.
In Class 2A, the Somerset girls and Huntingdon boys cruised to district championships. The Penns Valley girls — who boast just a handful of swimmers — finished a respectable fifth out of 12 teams, with Bellefonte right behind in sixth. The Bellefonte boys were seventh out of 10.
Other local winners included Bellefonte’s Zoey Cole (500 freestyle, 5:12.75), St. Joseph’s Reece Bloom (500 freestyle, 5:00.82) and St. Joseph’s Garrett Gall (100 breaststroke, 1:03.78). Each of those swimmers bested their seed times by at least seven seconds apiece.
Gall especially turned heads in the 100 breaststroke. He was projected to finish third based on his seed time but instead punched his ticket to states.
The PIAA Swimming & Diving Championships will take place March 13-15 at Bucknell’s Kinney Natatorium. First-place district finishers automatically advance, and at-large bids will be awarded Monday afternoon to other swimmers with qualifying times.
