Here are the Class 3A wrestlers to make moves on this week’s Centre County leaderboards

After all the regional wrestling was finished Saturday, Centre County had 19 total athletes moving through to compete in this week’s PIAA championships.
There will be 12 Class 2A wrestlers and seven Class 3A athletes in the state tournament at Hershey’s Giant Center.
As the Class 2A guys were off, Bellefonte’s and State College’s athletes made moves in this week’s leaderboard updates. Here’s a look at where they occurred:
Wins
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Centre Daily Times
#ReadLocal
For most of the season, it’s been Penns Valley and St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy wrestlers making up the top five.
It all changed this week with Bellefonte’s Ethan Richner and Ethan Rossman breaking into the upper half of the leaderboard. Also, State College’s Cole Urbas jumped back onto the board.
Richner tallied just three wins in the Northwest Regional tournament but was dominant in those three wins en route to a 152-pound title. He is now up to 35 victories on the year and is tied with Rossman and Penns Valley’s Baylor Shunk for fourth.
Rossman collected four wins in the tournament on his way to a third-place finish at 182 pounds, to tie Richner for fourth at 35 total victories. Rossman collected two pins to start his tournament, a decision to reach the third-place match, and he finished with a major decision.
Urbas had only three wins to get to 33 on the year, good for a three-way tie for ninth. However, his wins all came with bonus points — a technical fall and two pins. In all but one of his wins this season, he has scored bonus points — the exception being a decision over Fauquier’s (Va.) Sam Fisher during the Bald Eagle Area Duals.
There were a trio of athletes to surpass the 30-win mark: the Red Raiders’ Lane Aikey (32 victories) and Cole Stewart (31) along with the Little Lions’ Owen Woolcott (30).
Aikey’s 30th win was a 17-2 tech fall in the quarterfinals. Stewart’s 30th came in the consolation semifinals over Mifflin County’s Kyler Everly 4-0. Woolcott used a 3-2 win to reach the 126-pounds finals, which was No. 30 for him.
There are now 18 county athletes who have 30-plus wins. There could be as many as three or four others, who can collect No. 30 this week.
Falls
The leader continues to be the Rams’ Abraham Allebach with 27, but not for long.
Allebach had his season ended last week, but the Wolves’ Amonn Ohl and Urbas, who are Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, are still alive. Ohl is only one behind, and as previously mentioned, Urbas had two this weekend.
Urbas, a senior, has 24 for the year. He used consecutive pins in 2 minutes, 40 seconds of wrestling to close out his run to a 195-pound NW Regional title, which was his third in a row.
Stewart began and ended his 138-pound third-place finish with falls, which puts him with 19 this year and tied for fifth. His first came in 1:20, the finale was in 2:59 to place third.
Richner used a pin to reach the 152-pound finals. He has 18 and is tied for eighth with two other wrestlers.
Bellefonte’s Kyle Myers and State College’s Tate McLaughlin were each able to collect their 10th pins before their seasons ended.
Technical falls
Richner opened and closed his regional title run with technical falls. He outscored his opponents 32-0. In the finals, he tallied a takedown and used a tilt for five sets of near-fall points.
The sophomore has nine tech falls this year, which is tied with the Little Lions’ Owen Woolcott. The pair are tied for fourth, trailing Shunk (14 tech falls), St. Joseph’s Caleb Dowling (11) and Zack Witmer (10).
Woolcott earned his ninth tech fall in the first round with an 18-3 win. Aikey collected a 17-2 victory in the quarterfinals, which was his fifth technical fall of the year. He is in sixth for the county.
Major decisions and fastest falls
There wasn’t too much movement in these categories. As a matter of fact, it was another week of no new times to list on the fastest-falls leaderboard.
For the major decisions, Rossman used a 17-7 win in the third-place match of the 195-pound weight class. It was his sixth of the year, and he sits three behind the tied leaders of Dowling and Dowling’s teammate Kolby Franklin.
Rossman’s teammate, Aaron Little, earned his fifth major decision before his season ended. The win was a 9-0 shutout in the consolation second round of the 113-pound weight class. Little is tied for fourth in the county with the Eagles’ Garrett Giedroc and Witmer, who will each compete this week.
Follow Nate Cobler on Twitter all season long for high school wrestling updates and more
Wins
|Name
|School
|Total
|1. Kolby Franklin
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|41
|2. Caleb Dowling
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|39
|3. Tyler Stoltzfus
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|38
|T4. Ethan Richner
|Bellefonte
|35
|T4. Ethan Rossman
|Bellefonte
|35
|T4. Baylor Shunk
|Penns Valley
|35
|T7. Abraham Allebach
|Penns Valley
|34
|T7. Keegan Rothrock
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|34
|T9. Clayton Royer
|Penns Valley
|33
|T9. Amonn Ohl
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|33
|T9. Cole Urbas
|State College
|33
Falls
|Name
|School
|Total
|1. Abraham Allebach
|Penns Valley
|27
|2. Amonn Ohl
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|26
|3. Cole Urbas
|State College
|24
|4. Tyler Stoltzfus
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|21
|T5. Cole Stewart
|Bellefonte
|19
|T5. Dillon Covalt
|Penns Valley
|19
|T5. Malachi DuVall
|Penns Valley
|19
|T8. Ethan Richner
|Bellefonte
|18
|T8. Keegan Rothrock
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|18
|T8. Kolby Franklin
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|18
Fastest Falls
|Name
|School
|Time
|1. Andrew Sharer
|Penns Valley
|:08
|T2. Drake Holderman
|Bald Eagle Area
|:09
|T2. Caleb Dowling
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|:09
|T2. Zach Rosenberger
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|:09
|5. Kolby Franklin
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|:11
|T6. Drew Koleno
|Bald Eagle Area
|:13
|T6. Andrew Sharer
|Penns Valley
|:13
|8. Zach Rosenberger
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|:14
|T9. Clayton Upcraft
|Penns Valley
|:16
|T9. Tyler Stoltzfus
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|:16
Technical Falls
|Name
|School
|Total
|1. Baylor Shunk
|Penns Valley
|14
|2. Caleb Dowling
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|11
|3. Zack Witmer
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|10
|T4. Ethan Richner
|Bellefonte
|9
|T4. Owen Woolcott
|State College
|9
|6. Lane Aikey
|Bellefonte
|5
|7. Keegan Rothrock
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|4
|T8. Clayton Royer
|Penns Valley
|3
|T8. Tyler Stoltzfus
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|3
|T10. 11 wrestlers
|2
Major Decisions
|Name
|School
|Total
|T1. Caleb Dowling
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|9
|T1. Kolby Franklin
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|9
|3. Ethan Rossman
|Bellefonte
|6
|T4. Garrett Giedroc
|Bald Eagle Area
|5
|T4. Aaron Little
|Bellefonte
|5
|T4. Zack Witmer
|St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
|5
|T7. David Close
|Bald Eagle Area
|4
|T7. Lane Aikey
|Bellefonte
|4
|T7. Clayton Royer
|Penns Valley
|4
|T10. 7 wrestlers
|3
Comments