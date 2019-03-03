High School Sports

Here are the Class 3A wrestlers to make moves on this week’s Centre County leaderboards

By Nate Cobler

March 03, 2019 01:25 PM

Bellefonte’s Ethan Richner got to 35 wins on the season en route to a 152-pound Class 3A Northwest Regional crown. He is also up to nine technical falls after outscoring two opponents 32-0 in two such victories.
After all the regional wrestling was finished Saturday, Centre County had 19 total athletes moving through to compete in this week’s PIAA championships.

There will be 12 Class 2A wrestlers and seven Class 3A athletes in the state tournament at Hershey’s Giant Center.

As the Class 2A guys were off, Bellefonte’s and State College’s athletes made moves in this week’s leaderboard updates. Here’s a look at where they occurred:

Wins

For most of the season, it’s been Penns Valley and St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy wrestlers making up the top five.

It all changed this week with Bellefonte’s Ethan Richner and Ethan Rossman breaking into the upper half of the leaderboard. Also, State College’s Cole Urbas jumped back onto the board.

Richner tallied just three wins in the Northwest Regional tournament but was dominant in those three wins en route to a 152-pound title. He is now up to 35 victories on the year and is tied with Rossman and Penns Valley’s Baylor Shunk for fourth.

Rossman collected four wins in the tournament on his way to a third-place finish at 182 pounds, to tie Richner for fourth at 35 total victories. Rossman collected two pins to start his tournament, a decision to reach the third-place match, and he finished with a major decision.

Urbas had only three wins to get to 33 on the year, good for a three-way tie for ninth. However, his wins all came with bonus points — a technical fall and two pins. In all but one of his wins this season, he has scored bonus points — the exception being a decision over Fauquier’s (Va.) Sam Fisher during the Bald Eagle Area Duals.

There were a trio of athletes to surpass the 30-win mark: the Red Raiders’ Lane Aikey (32 victories) and Cole Stewart (31) along with the Little Lions’ Owen Woolcott (30).

Aikey’s 30th win was a 17-2 tech fall in the quarterfinals. Stewart’s 30th came in the consolation semifinals over Mifflin County’s Kyler Everly 4-0. Woolcott used a 3-2 win to reach the 126-pounds finals, which was No. 30 for him.

There are now 18 county athletes who have 30-plus wins. There could be as many as three or four others, who can collect No. 30 this week.

Falls

The leader continues to be the Rams’ Abraham Allebach with 27, but not for long.

Allebach had his season ended last week, but the Wolves’ Amonn Ohl and Urbas, who are Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, are still alive. Ohl is only one behind, and as previously mentioned, Urbas had two this weekend.

Urbas, a senior, has 24 for the year. He used consecutive pins in 2 minutes, 40 seconds of wrestling to close out his run to a 195-pound NW Regional title, which was his third in a row.

Stewart began and ended his 138-pound third-place finish with falls, which puts him with 19 this year and tied for fifth. His first came in 1:20, the finale was in 2:59 to place third.

Richner used a pin to reach the 152-pound finals. He has 18 and is tied for eighth with two other wrestlers.

Bellefonte’s Kyle Myers and State College’s Tate McLaughlin were each able to collect their 10th pins before their seasons ended.

Technical falls

Richner opened and closed his regional title run with technical falls. He outscored his opponents 32-0. In the finals, he tallied a takedown and used a tilt for five sets of near-fall points.

The sophomore has nine tech falls this year, which is tied with the Little Lions’ Owen Woolcott. The pair are tied for fourth, trailing Shunk (14 tech falls), St. Joseph’s Caleb Dowling (11) and Zack Witmer (10).

Woolcott earned his ninth tech fall in the first round with an 18-3 win. Aikey collected a 17-2 victory in the quarterfinals, which was his fifth technical fall of the year. He is in sixth for the county.

Major decisions and fastest falls

There wasn’t too much movement in these categories. As a matter of fact, it was another week of no new times to list on the fastest-falls leaderboard.

For the major decisions, Rossman used a 17-7 win in the third-place match of the 195-pound weight class. It was his sixth of the year, and he sits three behind the tied leaders of Dowling and Dowling’s teammate Kolby Franklin.

Rossman’s teammate, Aaron Little, earned his fifth major decision before his season ended. The win was a 9-0 shutout in the consolation second round of the 113-pound weight class. Little is tied for fourth in the county with the Eagles’ Garrett Giedroc and Witmer, who will each compete this week.

Wins

NameSchoolTotal
1. Kolby FranklinSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy41
2. Caleb DowlingSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy39
3. Tyler StoltzfusSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy38
T4. Ethan RichnerBellefonte35
T4. Ethan RossmanBellefonte35
T4. Baylor ShunkPenns Valley35
T7. Abraham AllebachPenns Valley34
T7. Keegan RothrockSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy34
T9. Clayton RoyerPenns Valley33
T9. Amonn OhlSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy33
T9. Cole UrbasState College33

Falls

NameSchoolTotal
1. Abraham AllebachPenns Valley27
2. Amonn OhlSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy26
3. Cole UrbasState College24
4. Tyler StoltzfusSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy21
T5. Cole StewartBellefonte19
T5. Dillon CovaltPenns Valley19
T5. Malachi DuVallPenns Valley19
T8. Ethan RichnerBellefonte18
T8. Keegan RothrockSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy18
T8. Kolby FranklinSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy18

Fastest Falls

NameSchoolTime
1. Andrew SharerPenns Valley:08
T2. Drake HoldermanBald Eagle Area:09
T2. Caleb DowlingSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy:09
T2. Zach RosenbergerSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy:09
5. Kolby FranklinSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy:11
T6. Drew KolenoBald Eagle Area:13
T6. Andrew SharerPenns Valley:13
8. Zach RosenbergerSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy:14
T9. Clayton UpcraftPenns Valley:16
T9. Tyler StoltzfusSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy:16

Technical Falls

NameSchoolTotal
1. Baylor ShunkPenns Valley14
2. Caleb DowlingSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy11
3. Zack WitmerSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy10
T4. Ethan RichnerBellefonte9
T4. Owen WoolcottState College9
6. Lane AikeyBellefonte5
7. Keegan RothrockSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy4
T8. Clayton RoyerPenns Valley3
T8. Tyler StoltzfusSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy3
T10. 11 wrestlers

2

Major Decisions

NameSchoolTotal
T1. Caleb DowlingSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy9
T1. Kolby FranklinSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy9
3. Ethan RossmanBellefonte6
T4. Garrett GiedrocBald Eagle Area5
T4. Aaron LittleBellefonte5
T4. Zack WitmerSt. Joseph’s Catholic Academy5
T7. David CloseBald Eagle Area4
T7. Lane AikeyBellefonte4
T7. Clayton RoyerPenns Valley4
T10. 7 wrestlers

3

