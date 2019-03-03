Sites, times announced for first round of PIAA basketball tournaments

Four Centre County teams will continue their season dreams of winning a state title this week — and now they know when and where their first-round games will take place.
The PIAA announced sites and times Sunday for the opening round of the boys’ and girls’ state basketball tournaments. Three local teams will play Friday — two at Bald Eagle Area — while another will compete Saturday.
Here’s the schedule for the local teams:
Friday
Class A boys: St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy (District 6 third seed) vs. Vincentian Academy (District 7 second seed), 7:30 p.m. at Mount Lebanon High School
Class 3A girls: Penns Valley (District 6 second seed) vs. South Park (District 7 fourth seed), 7:30 p.m. at Bald Eagle Area High School
Class 6A girls: State College (District 6 second seed) vs. Bethel Park (District 7 third seed), 6 p.m. at Bald Eagle Area High School
Saturday
Class A girls: St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy (District 6 third seed) vs. Quigley Catholic (District 7 third seed), 4:30 p.m. at North Hills High School
