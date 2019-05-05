HS Week in Review: State College’s Owen Lloyd, Drew Cagle win doubles title in tennis

State College’s Owen Lloyd, seen here earlier in his career, talks with tennis coach Jane Borden at Sarni Tennis Center. Lloyd became a four-time District 6 Class 3A doubles champ last week, after teaming up with Drew Cagle to earn the title. adrey@centredaily.com

Here’s everything you missed this past week in high school sports around Centre County:

Boys’ tennis

Lloyd makes history

State College senior Owen Lloyd became the the first-ever player ever to win four consecutive District 6 3A doubles championships this past week.

Lloyd teamed with sophomore Drew Cagle to down the Altoona tandem of Noah Brandt and Casey Rispoli 6-1, 6-0 in Thursday’s championship match at Penn State Altoona.

Lloyd and Cagle won the doubles crown last year as well. Before that, Lloyd teamed with Matt Worley to win the doubles crown in 2016 and 2017.

After shutting out the DuBois tandem of Jimmy Oberlin and Corey Giles 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals Wednesday, the top-seeded Lloyd and Cagle knocked off the fourth-seeded Altoona duo of Mike Schimminger and Nick Schimminger 6-0, 6-2 in the semis.

State College’s Daniel Xu and Ronit Patel also competed in the tournament, downing the Morgan Talbot-Gavyn Walker tandem from Central Mountain in the round of 16, 6-0, 6-3 before falling to Brandt and Rispoli in the quarters 6-1, 6-4.

Winning the district championship qualifies Lloyd and Cagle for the state doubles tournament scheduled for May 24-25 in Hershey.

Boys’ track and field

LIttle Lions win Classic

Lance Hamilton won a pair of events at the 16-team Mountain Lion Track & Field Classic on Friday in Altoona to help State College bring home first place in the overall team standings.

The Little Lions finished with 141.5 points, nearly 30 ahead of second-place Altoona’s 111.75

Hamilton jumped 23-2 in the long jump to take first, then won the triple jump with a leap of 48-9.5. Jake Hefkin finished right behind Hamilton, giving State College the top-two places in both events. Conrad Moore was a winner as well, with a leap of 6-4 in the high jump.

The Little Lions also won both hurdling events. Lokey Howell was first in the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.58, and Stanley Hamilton took the 300 hurdles in 40.61.

Other top-five finishers included Sam Knipe (second, 100), Alex Hynoski (fifth, 200), Marc Allerheiligen (third, 800), Henry Ballard (fifth, 800), Brady Bigger (third; 1,600), Sean Adams (fifth; 1,600), Ben St. Pierre (fifth; 3,200) and Titus Thompson (fourth, discus; fifth, shot put).

The team also finished second in all three relay races.

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, Thompson and Stephon Brown each won a pair of events to help State College down Central Dauphin East 102-48. Thompson was first in the discus and shot put while Brown took the 200 and 400 races.

Howell (110 hurdles), Bennett Norton (160), Hynoski (300 hurdles), Allerheiligen (800), Bigger (3,200), Hefkin (long jump), David Wasson (pole vault) and Jereme Thompson (javelin) won events as well.

SJCA fares well at invite

Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Carter Kauffman and Josh Hershbine ran to titles Monday at the 63rd annual, 16-team Bellwood-Antis Invitational.

Kauffman stayed undefeated in the 800 as he broke the tape in 2:04.62 while Hershbine lapped the field early to win the 3,200 in 10:35.71.

Jonah Clark won a tight battle to earn second in the 800, and Isaac Hymna finished seventh in the 3,200. Kauffman, Hershbine, and Clark joined Aidan Cross to run a season’s best in the 3,200 relay in 8:41.64, which was good enough for second place.

Asa Reynolds added a fifth place in the 1,600. The team finished seventh overall.

Bellefonte comes up short vs. Altoona

Bellefonte lost at Altoona on Tuesday 135-15.

Austin Melius won the 800 for the Red Raiders’ lone victory.

Girls’ track and field

Lady Little Lions cruise to Classic win

State College dominated the 16-team Mountain Lion Track & Field Classic in Altoona on Friday with wins in seven events and numerous other top-five finishes.

The Lady Little Lions amassed 156 team points, nearly double Southwestern’s second-place total of 80.

In the sprints, Jessica Lose won the 100 in 12.27, Makenzie Graham was first in the 200 with a 26.50, and Casie Eifrig took the 400 in 59.50. Lose also finished third in the 200.

State College took first and second in the 800. Emma Maras won it with a time of 2:23.01, and Elly Haushaulter finished just under a second later.

Kileigh Kane and Jordan Reed won the distance races. Kane took the 1,600 in 4:56.56, and Reed the 3,200 in 11:19.03. Lizzie Gilpatrick and Brianna Cottingham also brought home fourth-place finishes in the 1,600 and 3,200, respectively.

The 400 relay team of Lose, Olivia Noel, Alysia Spencer and Graham won in 50.26. Eifrig, Karsyn Kane, Lilly Johnson, Eliza Oesterling were third in the 1,600 relay, and the quartet of Emma Simon, Maryanne Knappenberger, Karsyn Kane, and Cottingham finished second in the 3,200 relay.

Rachael Spencer was second in the high jump, third in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the long jump. Noelia Pagano placed third in both the long jump and triple jump. Jenna Kokoskie and Mia Iceland came in third and fifth, respectively, in the pole vault.

Earlier in the week, the Lady Little Lions also defeated Central Dauphin East on Tuesday 105-45.

Lose (100, 200), Megan Yerka (shotput, javelin) and Pagano (long jump, triple jump) were double event winners. Eifrig (400), Anna Kwasnica (3200), Chidere Oputa (discus) and Lyndsey Reed (pole vault) won events as well.

Mazza sets record at invite

Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Sera Mazza set a meet-record in the 1,600 with a time of 5:18.06 Monday at the 63rd annual, 16-team Bellwood-Antis Inivtational, and Clare Marsh won her fifth straight 300 hurdles race in a row in a time of 47.36.

Izzy Warren also leaped 34-1 to win the triple jump. The three wins, plus other strong showings, helped the girls finish fourth in the team standings.

Mazza and Marsh combined with Julia Cusatis and Myah Chappell to finish second in the 1,600 relay, and the 3,200 relay team of Riley Marflak, Cusatis, Chappell and Kathleen Simander came in second as well.

Simander finished second in the 800, and Warren was second in the long jump. Kate Youngmark added a fourth in the 1,600 and a seventh in the 800. Mallory McCauley was sixth in the triple jump, and Chappel closed out the scoring with a fourth in the 400.

Altoona bests Bellefonte

Bellefonte lost at Altoona on Tuesday 121-29.

Amber Shirey (1,600), Amaya Rothrock (800) and Alyssa Bickle (javelin) won events for the Lady Red Raiders.

Softball

BEA wins 3 games





Bald Eagle Area improved to 12-1 with three wins in three days, with victories over Philipsburg-Osceola, Punxsutawney and Penns Valley.

On Monday, the Lady Eagles took down defending state champ Philipsburg-Osceola 6-5 in extra innings. Tied 5-5 in the bottom of the eighth, Makena Baney scored on a P-O error to give the Lady Eagles the walk-off win.

Marina Shawley led BEA with three hits. Madison Eckley and Maralee Caldana each had two hits, and Kaleigh Kinley hit her third home run of the season.

Madison Peters pitched all eight innings for the win, giving up five runs on six hits with five strikeouts.

P-O led 4-2 in the sixth before Kinley homered ahead of a Shawley RBI-single that scored Eckley to tie the game, 4-4. BEA then took the lead when Caldana singled in Shawley, but the Lady Mounties got a run on a Bald Eagle Area error with two outs in the top of the seventh to force extra innings.

The Lady Eagles took down a defending state champion for the second straight day, downing Punxsutawney 9-1 Tuesday. Shawley and Mara Hockenberry were each h 2-for-3. Hockenberry doubled, scored twice and knocked in one.

Shawley and Caldana each had two RBIs. Baney scored twice, and Shawley got the win.

BEA finished up the tough three-game stretch with an 8-4 walk-off win over Penns Valley on Wednesday.

Tied 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh, the Lady Eagles loaded the bases and Caldana brought everyone home with a grand slam to win the game.

Peters got the win. She also had two RBIs. Madison Perry had two hits, scored one and drove in another. Baney scored twice.

Kailen Winkelblech, Avelyn Van Heyst and Ryah Thompson each had two hits for Penns Valley. Winkeblech scored twice, and Thompson drove in two.

P-O successful in busy week

It was a busy week for Philipsburg-Osceola, which lost against Bald Eagle Area 6-5 Monday before rattling off five straight wins.

The Lady Mounties beat Clearfield 4-1 Tuesday, then Central 3-1 on Thursday and Tyrone 2-0 on Friday. On Saturday, it won big against Altoona 13-1 and Hollidaysburg 13-0.

No game details were provided to the CDT.

Bellefonte wins 2

Bellefonte won a pair of games this past week, cruising past both Penns Valley and Central Mountain.

On Monday, against the Lady Rams, Lexi Rogers and Hanna Lauck hit solo home runs to help Bellefonte win 8-2.

The Lady Raiders jumped out to a 5-1 lead with a pair in the second followed by three more in the third, and Rogers made it stand up, giving up just one more run and striking out eight. Rogers also doubled and scored twice.

Mallorie Smith had two hits and two stolen bases, Sara DeHaas scored twice and Emily Pugh knocked in two.

Kailen Winkelblech and Ryan Thompson each had two hits for Penns Valley.

Bellefonte picked up another win Friday and improved its record to 9-7 by downing Central Mountain 5-2 at home.

Rogers gave up six hits, struck out eight and walked one in seven innings to get the win, and Lauck had two hits and three RBIs. Emma DeHaas scored twice while Pugh and Lissi Przybys each knocked one in.

Penns Valley ends tough week on high note

The Lady Rams finished 1-3 this past week, falling to Bellefonte, Bald Eagle Area and Clearfield before beating Midd-West 12-3 in the final game of the week.

The results and stats of the first two -- an 8-2 loss Monday to Bellefonte, an 8-4 loss to BEA on Wednesday -- are listed above. During the 4-1 loss to Clearfield on Thursday, Clearfield scored one in the second and three in the third, and Emma Hipps made it stand up.

Hipps held the Lady Rams to one run on three hits and struck out six. Lydia Collison had two singles and a run scored.

The Lady Rams jumped on Midd-West for a 12-3 win Friday, however, to end the week on a positive note.

Penns Valley scored four in the first, one in the second and four more in the third. Allie O’Brien gave up just four hits and struck out nine to get the win.

Ryleigh Cain homered and drove in two. Ryah Thompson and Caroline Collison each had a pair of RBIs as well. Winkelblech had three hits, including two doubles, and scored three times.

Lady Little Lions go 2-0

State College improved to 8-7, 6-5 in Mid-Penn Conference play, with a pair of wins this past week.

The Lady Little Lions pounded out 15 hits in an 8-5 win over Cumberland Valley on Tuesday and then followed that up Thursday with an 11-1 five-inning, mercy-rule win over Carlisle.

Brandi Triebold, Addie Wasikonis and Ashley Blumenthal each had three hits while Morgan Arnold and McKenzie Shannon each added two hits. Emma Wolfe got the win, striking out nine.

Wasikonis and Blumenthal both turned in another three-hit performance Thursday against Carlisle.

Wasikonis doubled twice and drove in three. Blumenthal also doubled twice and had a pair of RBIs. Triebold and Riley Kracaw added two hits apiece.

State College jumped on Carlisle for six in the first and added four more in the third. Wolfe gave up just two hits and one unearned run to get the win.





Baseball

Eagles split 4 games

Bald Eagle Area picked up wins on back-to-back days early in the week before later dropping a pair on back-to-days.

BEA got two runs in the in fifth to down DuBois 5-3 at home Monday, then defeated Philipsburg-Osceola 7-3 Tuesday.

Singles from Caleb Burns and Tommy Snyder combined with a DuBois error helped the Eagles score the go-ahead runs and make a winner of Nick Maynard, who pitched the first 5.2 innings, giving up three runs on five hits and striking out six.

Dylan Bisel got the save with 1.1 innings of scoreless relief. Bald Eagle Area plated single runs in each of the first three innings.

After hits by Jaden Jones and Matt Reese produced a run in the first, Snyder doubled in the second and came around to score when Jones singled. Burns led off the third with a home run and finished the day 3-for-4.

Burns turned in two more hits and had two RBIs in the win over P-O. Kael Gardner, Bisel and Hunter Brooks each doubled, and Noah Williamson gave up just two earned runs in 6.w innings for the win.

“Noah Williamson once again pitched well giving us a chance, and we cashed in with eight of nine starters getting hits,” BEA coach James Gardner said.

After an off day Wednesday, the Eagles lost to Forest Hills Thursday 8-2 then fell to Tyrone 10-2 Friday.

Williamson and Jones scored on Reese’s second double of the game in the seventh for the team’s lone runs against Forest Hills. Garret Greene also doubled.

Jones went 2-for-4 against Tyrone. Burns and Gardner drove each drove in a run.

Rams beat Bellefonte, go 1-2

Penns Valley went 1-2 this past week, falling 5-0 to Mount Union and 4-3 to Clearfield but beating Bellefonte 5-2.

Penns Valley’s Logan Snyder hit a three-run homer in the fourth in the Rams’ win over Bellefonte on Tuesday. Calvin Russell also knocked in a pair with a hit in the fourth, giving Penns Valley all of its runs.

Aaron Tobias pitched in and out of trouble for 4.2 innings to get the win. He gave up just three hits but walked seven. Mason Lieb shut out the Red Raiders the final 2.1 innings for the save.

Seth Shuey pitched all seven innings for Bellefonte, giving up five hits and striking out four.

No details for the other games were provided to the CDT.

Red Raiders split pair

Bellefonte split a pair of games last week, beating Loyalsock Township 3-2 before falling to Penns Valley 5-2 on Tuesday.

No Bellefonte game details were provided to the CDT.

Little Lions go 2-0

State College won a pair of games last week, defeating Cumberland Valley 12-9 on Tuesday and then thumping Carlisle 12-2 on Thursday.

No other game details were provided to the CDT.

P-O ends week going 2-2

Philipsburg-Osceola started the week off slow with a 7-3 loss to Bald Eagle Area, but it rebounded by beating Central 4-3 Thursday.

On Saturday, against Linsley -- from Wheeling, W.Va. -- P-O split a pair of games, losing 6-4 but then winning 9-3 in the doubleheader.

No other game details were provided to the CDT.

Boys’ lacrosse

Little Lions go 2-1

State College went 2-1 in three days last week and finished in style -- starting out with a 20-5 win over Central Dauphin East and followed up by a 17-4 loss to Hershey before slipping past Lower Dauphin 10-9.

Trailing Lower Dauphin 7-3 in the third quarter, the Little Lions (10-6) rallied to score seven of the next nine goals. Ryan Franks got the game-winner with 2:36 left to the play, and the defense kept Lower Dauphin off the scoreboard the rest of the way to secure the win.

Conor McDonough led the team with three goals and an assist in that game. Franks finished with two goals and two assists. Sasha Mohoruk and Brady Dorner each added two goals.

Oliver Kile had a team-high three ground balls while Aidan McCann added two ground balls and two caused turnovers. Alex Kelly also had two ground balls, and he added a caused turnover. Joe Schwab made 14 saves in goal.

The Little Lions started the three-game stretch with a 20-5 home win over Central Dauphin East on Tuesday followed by the 17-4 loss Wednesday at Hershey.

Franks led the team with five goals against CD East, and Christian Crabtree had three goals. Will Kerber, Tyler Riccomini and Jack McCaughey each scored twice.

McDonough had four assists, and Kile led the team with four ground balls.

Against Hershey, Crabtree scored twice while Dorner and Kyle Snyder each added a goal. Elliot Sheehan had a team-high three ground balls, and Schwab made seven saves.

Girls’ lacrosse

Lady Little Lions win 2

Grace Jones made a career-high 16 saves in goal Thursday to help State College turn away Lower Dauphin 10-5, and Sally Stahl scored six goals Tuesday in the 18-4 win over Central Dauphin East.

Lower Dauphin won 10-of-16 faceoffs, but the State College defense kept Lower Dauphin from scoring on most of those possessions.

Alison Houtz led the team Thursday with two caused turnovers. She also had two ground balls to go along with one goal. Stahl led the team with four goals and five ground balls. Clarre Porter added two goals.

On Tuesday, Kayla Bennett and Elaina Ohlson added two goals apiece. Ohlson also had a pair of assists.

Emily Hall scored twice and assisted on three others while Alyssa Dunlap chipped in with a goal and two assists. State College won 18-of-22 faceoffs, and Jones made seven saves in goal.

Bellefonte wins pair

Led by Molly McKee’s five goals and two assists, Bellefonte defeated Midd-West 15-4 Monday.

Elle Macafee, Emma Astare and Lia Miner each added two goals. The team also picked up an 18-6 win over Mifflin County on Thursday.

Boys’ volleyball

State College goes 1-1





State College split a pair of matches, falling at home Monday to Hempfield before rebounding to defeat Chambersburg on Tuesday.

The Little Lions lost to Hempfield in five games. After dropping the first two games 25-19 and 30-28, the Little Lions took the next two, 25-13 and 25-18, before falling in the fifth, 15-9.

“We went a long five with Hempfield Area,” State College coach Kim-Li Kimel said. “Jon Bristol returned after an injury last week and put up some impressive numbers. Our passing game was solid most of the night, but we had too many offensive runs that did not yield points.”

Tom Leahey led the team with 15 kills and four blocks. Bristol added 11 kills. Ryan Kustaborder had 48 assists while Ben Krantweiss and Quinn Williams had team-highs in digs with 16 and 15, respectively. Krantweiss added three aces, and Bristol had two.

State College swept Chambersburg 25-22, 25-15, 25-18.

Tanner Kuruzovich and Ryan Cymbor tied for the team lead in kills with 10 apiece. Williams had 10 digs while Krantweiss added eight.

Kustaborder finished with 37 assists.

“We had a really good night bouncing back from a tough loss against Hempfield Area,” Kimel said. “Our passing and serving games were solid and resulted in multiple players hitting over .250.”