Bald Eagle Area girls soccer continues undefeated tear

This past Thursday, the Bald Eagle Area girls varsity soccer team hosted the Philipsburg-Osceola Mounties at Alumni Stadium and ended the night with a 8-0 victory.

The Eagles had seven different goal scorers, and stretched their record to 8-0 heading into their match against Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

State College high girls volleyball also enjoyed a winning streak of their own defeating Cedar Cliff, Altoona and Central Dauphin this week.

Against Central Dauphin, Kate Lachendo led with 17 kills and picked up 12 digs. Kacy Sekunda also had a strong showing dishing out 24 assists and 8 aces to give the Little Lions a 3-1 victory on the night.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Coming off two losses last week, Penns Valley boys soccer earned a much needed victory against P-O this past Monday. Aidan Culver and Zack Heckman scored the goals in the 2-1 win, and brought the Penns Valley record to an even 3-3.

Also this past Monday, the P-O boys golf team pulled off an incredible feat winning the boys championship at the Operation Our Town over 37 other teams. The Mounties were presented with a check for $2,500 to use toward a school function to educate students on the dangers of drug use.

Returning to State College, the girls field hockey team defeated Carlisle 4-0 and started strong with the first goal from Kyra Whitlark and an assist from Libby Fortin with less than 3 minutes into the game. Whitlark and Fortin each added another goal with Madigan King scoring to cap off an impressive victory for the Little Lions.

To close off the week, the State College high girls tennis team left the courts Thursday night with a narrow win over Central Dauphin leaving their record at a towering 11-1. The Little Lions won 3-2 overall with Quiana Guo and Marissa Xu getting wins in singles play.