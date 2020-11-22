Centre County athletes sign National Letters of Intent. Here’s where they’re going

Several Centre County athletes recently signed National Letters of Intent to continue their careers at the collegiate level.

Here’s who signed so far and where they’re going:

State College

Nate Polo — Penn baseball

Lizzie Paterno — Robert Morris University LAX

Maddie Tambroni — Penn State field hockey

Kacy Sekunda — Loyola volleyball

Jake Cooper — Penn State baseball

Rebecca Bonness — American field hockey

Bayla Furmanek — Babson College field hockey

Cassie Eifrig — Amherst College track and field

Olivia Herncane —Penn State-Harrisburg softball

Ryan Terrizzi —Lock Haven baseball

Garret Holzapfel — University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown baseball

Matthew Lingenfelter — Lock Haven baseball

Erica Beyer — Southern Connecticut State gymnastics

Penns Valley

Kendra Bumgardner — Millersville softball

Kelsey Hull — Shippensburg track and field/cross country

Colton Sands — University of North Carolina track and field/cross country

Brendan Colwell — Penn State track and field/cross country

Malachi DuVall — Navy wrestling

Bellefonte

Lexi Rogers — James Madison University softball

Bobby Marsh — Florida Atlantic University baseball

Zach Swanger — Garrett College baseball

Seth Shuey — University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown baseball