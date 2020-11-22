High School Sports
Centre County athletes sign National Letters of Intent. Here’s where they’re going
Several Centre County athletes recently signed National Letters of Intent to continue their careers at the collegiate level.
Here’s who signed so far and where they’re going:
State College
Nate Polo — Penn baseball
Lizzie Paterno — Robert Morris University LAX
Maddie Tambroni — Penn State field hockey
Kacy Sekunda — Loyola volleyball
Jake Cooper — Penn State baseball
Rebecca Bonness — American field hockey
Bayla Furmanek — Babson College field hockey
Cassie Eifrig — Amherst College track and field
Olivia Herncane —Penn State-Harrisburg softball
Ryan Terrizzi —Lock Haven baseball
Garret Holzapfel — University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown baseball
Matthew Lingenfelter — Lock Haven baseball
Erica Beyer — Southern Connecticut State gymnastics
Penns Valley
Kendra Bumgardner — Millersville softball
Kelsey Hull — Shippensburg track and field/cross country
Colton Sands — University of North Carolina track and field/cross country
Brendan Colwell — Penn State track and field/cross country
Malachi DuVall — Navy wrestling
Bellefonte
Lexi Rogers — James Madison University softball
Bobby Marsh — Florida Atlantic University baseball
Zach Swanger — Garrett College baseball
Seth Shuey — University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown baseball
Comments