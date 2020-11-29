Here’s a look back at the 2020 fall high school sports season in Centre County

Now that the championship trophies have been hoisted and the postseason awards given out, let us take time to look back at the high school sports season that almost wasn’t in Centre County.

Played against the backdrop of a pandemic, Centre County athletes ran, golfed, spiked, scored touchdowns and netted goals. The season wasn’t guaranteed for everyone, as athletes used their voices to advocate for playing a safe season. Masks had to be worn on the sidelines and spectators were limited.

Nonetheless, Centre County athletes took the challenges in strides, including last-minute schedule changes and quarantines.

At the end, the county can boast two individual state champs, a team state champ and three runners up from the 2020 fall sports season.

Here’s a look back at the season:

Bald Eagle Area’s Garrett Burns wipes down a football between plays during a morning summer workout on Friday, July 10, 2020. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

With health and safety plans in place, teams from each school began training camps in July, even as the fate of the fall season still hung in the balance. Modifications included splitting kids up for workouts, masks in the weight room and sanitizing balls.

Bald Eagle Area football players wear masks and socially distance for a weight-lifting session with some equipment blocked off on Friday, July 10, 2020. Players also wore long sleeves and pants to weight lift, and had to constantly sanitize equipment. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Members of the Bellefonte girls soccer team run a drill during a voluntary practice on Aug. 5, 2020 at Rogers Stadium. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

The first sport to return was Mountain League golf. While no fans were allowed, parents showed their support in other ways, such as putting up signs on the way into the course at Skytop Mountain Golf Club.

First fall sporting event of the 2020-2021 season! The parents may be absent but our support can still be felt! ️ #PIAA @ADreyPhotos @cdt_sports pic.twitter.com/fE6n9oWy4D — Zack (@lllllZacklllll) August 27, 2020

BellefonteÕs Keith Hamilton watches his ball as he tees off during a Mountain League match at Skytop Mountain Golf Club on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Mountain League teams such as Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, Philipsburg-Osceola and Penns Valley all kicked off their football seasons on Sept. 11.

Gage Watson holds a flag before Bald Eagle Area High School’s game against Martinsburg Central High School on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 in Wingate, PA. Noah Riffe For the CDT

With masks on and empty stands, it was clear from opening kickoff that this would be a season like no other before it.

Bald Eagle Area High School marching band member waves a flag before Bald Eagle Area High School’s game against Martinsburg Central High School on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 in Wingate, PA. Noah Riffe For the CDT

A member of the Bellefonte Area High School marching band plays the saxophone through his mask before the football game against Penns Valley Area High School on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 in Bellefonte, Pa. Noah Riffe For the CDT

Bellefonte Area High School fans clap before the game against Martinsburg Central High School on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 in Bellefonte, Pa. Noah Riffe For the CDT

But while some played, State College waited.

Most Little Lions’ sports were on hold due to Mid Penn Conference and school board delays. As the school board and administration talked with health experts about the risks of playing sports while COVID-19 cases spiked in the district’s ZIP codes with the return of Penn State students for the semester, athletes also lent their voices to the discussion.

Team leaders such as Carson Franks, Bayla Furmanek and Brady Bigger spoke to the board members, ensuring them that they’d continue to follow Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention and school-approved health and safety guidelines in order to have a season.

Some players and parents even held a rally outside the high school.

State College quarterback Conrad Moore speaks during the Save Our Sports rally on Wednesday outside the high school. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Eventually, a health and safety plan was passed, and all teams were given the OK to compete against other schools.

With that approval, State College football made its return to the newly renovated Memorial Field after a nearly two-year hiatus.

State College’s Sammy Knipe tackles Cumberland ValleyÕs J.D. Hunter during the game on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

And runner Jordan Reed broke a six-year-old course record at Circleville Park.

State College runners Karsyn Kane, Marlee Kwanasnica and Jordan Reed lead the race under a colorful tree during cross country meet against Central Dauphin East on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at Circleville Park. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

There were plenty of exciting moments on the fields, courts and running trails this fall. Among them, Penns Valley volleyball player Jadyn Butler became the first in school history to hit 1,000 digs.

Jadyn Butler became the first Penns Valley volleyball player in school history to reach 1,000 career digs when she hit the mark on Sept. 29. Nate Althouse Photo provided

Penns Valley boys’ soccer put together a 10-game winning streak.

Penns Valley’s Connor Martz makes his way down the field around a Philipsburg-Osceola defender during the game on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Bald Eagle Area volleyball set a new Mountain League record for most consecutive league wins at 82 before being knocked off by Philipsburg-Osceola.

Bald Eagle Area’s Madison Eckely sets the ball during the match against Clearfield on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Mountain League meet titles were won by both Penns Valley boys’ and girls’ cross country teams. Colton Sands won an individual title for the boys and Kelsey Hull won one for the girls, while Hull and Thaddaeus Smith were named league MVPs.

Penns ValleyÕs Thaddaeus Smith comes down one of the hills in the Mountain League cross country championship race at Penns Valley on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Smith finished in second with a time of 17:15. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Bellefonte boys’ soccer won the Mountain League, as did Philipsburg-Osceola girls’ volleyball with a perfect regular season.

Philipsburg-Osceola’s Jayden Perks hits the ball past a Bald Eagle Area defender during the District 6 2A championship game on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at Altoona High School. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Other Mountain League MVPs were P-O volleyball’s Reese Hazelton and Bald Eagle Area soccer’s Falen McHenry. Penns Valley’s Connor Martz was an All-State selection.

BellefonteÕs Leigha Schrader and Bald Eagle AreaÕs Falen McHenry fights for the ball during the game on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

State College boys’ and girls’ cross country teams both came away with first-place finishes at Mid Penn championships, while Brady Bigger placed first individually.

State College’s Marlee Kwasnica (436) placed third at the Mid Penn cross country championships in Newville on Saturday. Jordan Reed (440) was second). State College cross country Photo provided

District 6 championships were won this year by: State College boys’ soccer, Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball, Bellefonte volleyball, State College volleyball, State College field hockey, State College girls’ tennis, State College girls’ and boys’ golf, Penns Valley boys’ and girls’ cross country and State College boys’ and girls’ cross country.

Philipsburg-OsceolaÕs Reese Hazelton bumps the ball during the District 6 2A championship game against Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at Altoona High School. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Penns Valley’s Colton Sands and State College’s Brady Bigger and Jordan Reed won individual District 6 titles in cross country, while State College’s Riley Kracaw and John Olsen won individual golf titles. The State College doubles team of Catelyn Janac and Quiana Guo also brought home district gold.

Centre County continued its recent trend of cleaning up at the PIAA cross country championships in Hershey. Penns Valley girls’ cross country, led by a top-10 finish by Kelsey Hull, won the program’s first-ever state title.

Penns Valley girls celebrate their Class A team title at the PIAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Hershey. Jeremy Drey For the CDT

Penns Valley’s Colton Sands, despite battling an injury throughout the season, won his second straight Class 1A individual title. The Rams took home the silver medal as a team in longtime coach Terry Glunt’s final meet before retirement.

Penns Valley’s Colton Sands wins the boys Class A title in 16:42 at the PIAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Hershey. (Jeremy Drey — For the Centre Daily Times) Jeremy Drey For the CDT

Brady Bigger became the first PIAA champ for State College since 1977. His time of 16:07 earned him the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association’s Athlete of the Year. The Little Lions placed fifth overall.

State College’s Brady Bigger wins the boys Class AAA race in 16:07, and shows off his gold medal to teammates, at the PIAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Hershey. Jeremy Drey For the CDT

State College girls’ cross country, led by a top-10 performance from Jordan Reed, got on the podium for the second consecutive year with a second-place finish.

State College’s Karsyn Kane competes in the girls Class AAA race at the PIAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Hershey. (Jeremy Drey — For the Centre Daily Times) Jeremy Drey For the CDT

Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball’s historic season brought the Mounties all the way to the PIAA Class 2A championship, where they lost in four sets to Trinity. It was the first state championship berth in program history.

Philipsburg-Osceola’s Abby Lumadue blocks the ball during the PIAA state volleyball title game, where Philipsburg-Osceola High School faced Trinity High School at Cumberland Valley High School on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 in Mechanicsburg, Pa. Noah Riffe For the CDT

To get to that game, the Mounties knocked off defending Class 2A champs North Catholic in four sets in the semifinals, and 2018 champ Bald Eagle Area in the District 6 finals. P-O also beat the back-to-back defending Class 1A champs Northern Cambria in the District 6 semifinals, all after an undefeated regular season.

Philipsburg-Osceola’s Isabella Curtorillo (13) dives for the ball during the PIAA Class 2A semifinal game against North Catholic High School in Cranberry Township on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. The Lady Mounties defeated the Trojanettes 3-2 and will play in the state championship on Saturday. Max Petrosky For the CDT

Philipsburg-Osceola’s Reese Hazelton (24) spikes the ball during the PIAA Class 2A semifinal game against North Catholic High School in Cranberry Township on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. The Lady Mounties defeated the Trojanettes 3-2 and will play in the state championship on Saturday. Max Petrosky For the CDT

Philipsburg-Osceola’s Janey Johnson (10) bumps the ball during the PIAA Class 2A semifinal game against North Catholic High School in Cranberry Township on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. The Lady Mounties defeated the Trojanettes 3-2 and will play in the state championship on Saturday. Max Petrosky For the CDT

Philipsburg-Osceola’s London Cutler (22) hugs Jayden Perks (6) after their team defeated North Catholic High School in the PIAA Class 2A semifinal game in Cranberry Township on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. The Lady Mounties won 3-2 and will play in the state championship on Saturday. Max Petrosky For the CDT

In addition to P-O, BEA and State College’s volleyball teams also finished the season ranked in the top 10 of their respective classifications by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association.