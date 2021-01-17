HS roundup: Here’s what happened in Centre County high school sports from Jan. 11-17

Editor’s note: Don’t see your team’s results? Be sure to send your results to cdtscores@centredaily.com for future inclusion.

Here’s what happened in Centre County high school sports from Jan. 11-17.

Boys’ basketball

St. Joe’s: St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy beat Juniata Mennonite School 75-44 on Monday.

Grace Prep: Grace Prep fell 56-32 to Columbia County Christian School on Tuesday.

St. Joe’s: St. Joe’s beat Curwensville 63-46 on Thursday to improve to 2-2. Noah Straub led the Wolfpack with 19 points, while Brendan Scanlon added 13.

Penns Valley: Penns Valley lost 57-37 on Thursday. Zach Braucht led the Rams in scoring with 19 points.

Grace Prep: Grace Prep lost 45-39 to DuBois Christian School on Thursday.

P-O vs. Bellefonte: P-O topped Bellefonte 63-52 on Friday. The high-scorer for the Mounties was Jacob DeSimone with 23. Blair Eckley-Jones led the way for the Red Raiders with 15 points.

State College: State College lost 56-50 to Central Dauphin East on Friday.

St. Joe’s: St. Joe’s lost 63-34 to DuBois Area Catholic School on Friday. The high scorer for the Wolfpack was Brendan Scanlon with 12.

St. Joe’s: St. Joe’s lost 71-36 to Bishop McCort on Saturday.

P-O: P-O lost 54-43 to Clearfield on Saturday. Ryan Whitehead was the high scorer for the Mounties with 20 points.

Girls’ basketball

St. Joe’s: St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy topped Juniata Mennonite School 66-20 on Monday.

Grace Prep: Grace Prep fell 41-17 to Columbia County Christian School.

St. Joe’s: St. Joe’s beat Montoursville 56-52 on Wednesday.

Grace Prep: Grace Prep lost 31-26 to DuBois Christian School on Thursday.

State College: State College beat Central Dauphin East 44-27 on Friday. Mya McElhinney was the high scorer for the Little Lions with nine points.

Penns Valley: Penns Valley beat Clearfield 52-26 on Friday. The high scorer for the Mounties was Leah Beben with 13.

Bellefonte: Bellefonte lost 50-17 to Tyrone on Friday.

St. Joe’s: St. Joe’s lost 65-47 to Bishop McCort High School on Saturday.

Penns Valley: Penns Valley lost 59-22 to Central Mountain on Saturday. Ann-Marie McMurtrie and Katie Romig were the high scorers for the Rams with five points each.

Swimming

State College boys’: State College beat Central Dauphin 110-65 on Tuesday. Winners for the Little Lions were: John Brownstead (50 free, 100 butterfly), Shawn Erdley (200 individual medley), Will Ulmer ( 100 free), Zachary Lambert (100 backstroke), Tyler Uhling (200 free) and Erik Witt (500 free). State College also won the 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay. Talan DiNicola won the 1-meter competition in diving.

State College girls’: State College beat Central Dauphin 104-73 on Tuesday. Winners for the Little Lions were: Jade Castro (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly) and Colleen Adams (100 free and 200 free), Ally Koehle (50 free) and Megan Doucette (500 free). State College also won the 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay. Margaret Hayes won the 1-meter diving.

Bellefonte boys’: Bellefonte topped Jersey Shore 52-46 on Friday. Earning wins for the Red Raiders were: Harry Horner (100 Free, 200 Free), Cedric Bagwell (100 Back), Jacob Skrzycki (400 Free). Bellefonte also won the 200 Medley and 400 Free Relays.

Bellefonte girls’: Bellefonte beat Jersey Shore 98-66 on Friday. Earning wins for the Red Raiders were: Kiaha McCool (200 Free, 100 Back), Kate Rarrick (200 IM, 400 Free) and Finley Musser (100 Free, 100 Breast). Bellefonte also won all three relays.

State College boys’: State College beat Williamsport 134-48 on Saturday.

State College girls’: State College girls beat Williamsport 126-57 on Saturday.

Wrestling

P-O: Philipsburg-Osceola fell 42-25 to Tyrone on Thursday. The Mounties got wins from: Jimmy Richtscheit at 160 pounds (fall in 4:25), Hunter Weitoish at 172 (fall in 1:49), Parker Moore at 215 (12-7 decision), Nick Coudriet at 126 (fall in 3:59) and Austin Foster at 138 (14-2 major decision).

P-O: P-O lost 34-19 to Clearfield on Saturday. Earning wins for the Mounties were: Scott Frantz at 113 pounds (fall in 3:48), Nick Coudriet at 132 (9-2 decision), Austin Foster at 145 (fall in 1:20) and Hunter Weitoish at 172 (11-2 major decision).

Bellefonte vs. P-O: Bellefonte topped P-O 54-14 on Saturday. Winners were: Bellefonte’s Garrett Choates at 106 pounds (forfeit), Bellefonte’s Aidan O’Shea at 113 (12-2 major decision), P-O’s Marcus Gable at 120 (fall in :58), P-O’s Nick Coudriet at 126 (forfeit), Bellefonte’s Nate Smith at 132 (fall in 1:16), Bellefonte’s Jude Swisher at 138 (26-11 tech. fall in 4:00), Bellefonte’s Dylan Dann at 145 (forfeit), Bellefonte’s Andrew McChesney at 152 (fall in 3:46), Bellefonte’s Ethan Richner at 160 (fall in :23), P-O’s Hunter Weitoish at 172 (3-0 decision), Bellefonte’s Max Barrier at 189 (forfeit), Bellefonte’s Ethan Rossman at 215 (7-3 decision), Bellefonte’s Addison Shawley at 285 (forfeit).

Bellefonte: Bellefonte beat Tyrone 48-16 on Saturday. Earning wins for Bellefonte were: Aidan O’Shea at 113 pounds (fall in 1:29), Jude Swisher at 133 (fall in 4:33), Gage Long at 138 ( 6-2 decision), Andrew McChesney at 152 (forfeit), Ethan Richner at 160 (fall in 1:00), Stephen Ivicic at 172 (medical forfeit in 5:41), Ethan Rossman at 189 (fall in 3:22), Max Barrier at 215 (fall in 4:59) and Addison Shawley at 285 (1-0 decision).

Bellefonte: Bellefonte beat Clearfield 48-20 on Saturday. Earning wins for the Red Raiders were: Aaron McClusick at 120 pounds (forfeit), Jude Swisher at 132 (fall in 3:26), Gage Long at 138 (3-0 decision), Dylan Dann at 145 (fall in 4:38), Ethan Richner at 160 (fall in :23), Stephen Ivicic at 172 (fall in :42), Ethan Rossman at 189 (fall in 3:46), Max Barrier at 215 (6-4 decision), Aidan O’Shea at 133 (forfeit).

State College: State College beat Lower Dauphin 67-6 on Saturday. Earning wins for the Little Lions were: Kyle Martin at 145 pounds (fall in 3:55), Carter Weaverling at 152 (fall in 1:30), Braden Newby at 160 (fall in 1:48), Lance Urbas at 172 (forfeit), Ty Price at 189 (fall in 2:51), Nick Pavlechko at 215 (fall in 2:51), Harrison Schoen (fall 1:00), Thomas Hill at 113 (forfeit), Bailey Weaverling at 120 (forfeit), Owen Woolcott at 126 (14-4 major decision), Eric Weaver at 132 (7-0 decision) and Pierson Manville (fall in 107).

State College: State College beat Mifflin County 47-15 on Saturday. Earning wins for the Little Lions were: Lance Urbas at 172 pounds (forfeit), Ty Price at 189 (11-7 decision), Nick Pavlechko at 215 ( fall in 5:06), Harrison Schoen at 285 (forfeit), Madeline Baney at 106 (forfeit), Owen Woolcott at 132 (17-2 technical fall in 4:58), Pierson Manville at 138 (fall in 1:02) and Kyle Martin at 145 (7-6 decision).

St. Joe’s: St. Joseph’s Zach Witmer, Amonn Ohl and Josh Hershbine competed in the Mid-Winter Mayhem tournament on Saturday. Witmer earned a 15-0 tech fall, a fall in 1:20 and a 15-0 tech fall on his way to the 132-pound title. Ohl earned two falls (1:24 and 1:59) at 138 pounds before getting pinned in the championship bout. Hershbine went 0-2 at 160 pounds.