Here are which State College athletes were named Mid Penn All-Stars for spring 2021

A Mount Lebanon defender can’t stop State College’s Leah Moyer as she advances down the field in the game on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. adrey@centredaily.com

The Mid Penn Conference, which State College competes in, released its All-Star lists for baseball, softball, lacrosse and boys’ volleyball on Wednesday — and the Little Lions are well represented.

Girls’ lacrosse had the biggest haul of all-stars, with five players named to Commonwealth Division first team, and two to the second team. The Little Lions boys’ lacrosse team had one on the first team and three on the second team, while softball and boys’ volleyball each had one player named to the first team and one to the second.

Here is a look at all the State College athletes who were named Mid Penn All-Stars for spring 2021:

boys’ lacrosse

Commonwealth Division first team: Jack Morris (defense)

Commonwealth Division second team: Christian Crabtree (attack), Will Kerber (midfield) and Kyle Cunningham (long stick D mid)

State College’s Will Kerber runs ahead of an Ephrata defender during the District 3 playoff game on Monday, May 17, 2021. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

girls’ lacrosse

Commonwealth Division first team: Leah Moyer (attack), Lizzie Paterno (midfield), Clarre Porter (defense), Kaylee Schaefer-Hood (defense) and Grace Jones (goalie)

Commonwealth Division second team: Ariana Angus (attack) and Sydney O’Donnell (midfield)

State College’s Kaylee Schaefer-Hood cuts down the field with the ball around Mt Lebanon defenders in the game on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

softball

Commonwealth Division first team: Olivia Herncane

Commonwealth Division second team: Zia Bodnar

State College softball pitcher Zia Bodnar was voted the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for April 18-24. Bodnar helped the team to a 4-1 record and racked up 38 strikeouts that week. Grace Brennan Photo provided

boys’ volleyball

Commonwealth Division first team: Brayden Kuruzovich (setter)

Commonwealth Division second team: Jarod Leynes (outside hitter)