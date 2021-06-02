High School Sports
Here are which State College athletes were named Mid Penn All-Stars for spring 2021
The Mid Penn Conference, which State College competes in, released its All-Star lists for baseball, softball, lacrosse and boys’ volleyball on Wednesday — and the Little Lions are well represented.
Girls’ lacrosse had the biggest haul of all-stars, with five players named to Commonwealth Division first team, and two to the second team. The Little Lions boys’ lacrosse team had one on the first team and three on the second team, while softball and boys’ volleyball each had one player named to the first team and one to the second.
Here is a look at all the State College athletes who were named Mid Penn All-Stars for spring 2021:
boys’ lacrosse
Commonwealth Division first team: Jack Morris (defense)
Commonwealth Division second team: Christian Crabtree (attack), Will Kerber (midfield) and Kyle Cunningham (long stick D mid)
girls’ lacrosse
Commonwealth Division first team: Leah Moyer (attack), Lizzie Paterno (midfield), Clarre Porter (defense), Kaylee Schaefer-Hood (defense) and Grace Jones (goalie)
Commonwealth Division second team: Ariana Angus (attack) and Sydney O’Donnell (midfield)
softball
Commonwealth Division first team: Olivia Herncane
Commonwealth Division second team: Zia Bodnar
boys’ volleyball
Commonwealth Division first team: Brayden Kuruzovich (setter)
Commonwealth Division second team: Jarod Leynes (outside hitter)
