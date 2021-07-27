What to know about Centre County’s Mountain League football teams heading into the 2021 season

The boys are back in town.

After the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19, players and coaches gathered Tuesday morning at Bald Eagle Area High school for Mountain League football media day. Of Centre County’s four Mountain League teams — Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, Penns Valley and Philipsburg-Osceola — all but the Eagles are facing a great deal of turnover from last season.

Here’s what to know about Centre County’s Mountain League teams, about a month before the football season kicks off:

Bald Eagle Area Eagles

Head coach: Jesse Nagle

Last year’s record: 2-6

Player to watch: Owen Irvin (Sr.)

Key returners: Irvin, Garrett Burns (Sr.), Hayden Vaughn (Sr.), Gavin Eckley (Jr.), Cam Watkins (So.)

Bald Eagle Area is coming off a down year compared to how it has performed in recent years, but there’s plenty of reason for optimism heading into the 2021 season. The Eagles return several key players from last year’s team, including senior Garrett Burns — the team’s starting quarterback last season who can be used as a runner and receiver — and senior Owen Irvin.

Head coach Jesse Nagle said confidence in his group is high given what he’s seen from it so far.

“We bring back pretty much everybody,” Nagle told the Centre Daily Times. “It kind of feels like three years ago when we started making our playoff runs.”

The team’s offense helped lead the way in those playoff runs, the last of which was a run to the PIAA Class 3A semifinals in 2019. Now with an opportunity to make another run, Nagle’s team should once again have a dynamic offense, especially with Irvin on the outside. Irvin is a long and athletic wideout who doubles as a track star, qualifying for states in the triple jump this spring. He’ll be paired with sophomore Cam Watkins on the outside to form what should be a formidable duo.

“(Irvin) spreads the field,” Nagle said. “He’s outstanding and he’s proven. Then we’ve got another receiver on the outside in Watkins that can really make a splash this year. We’re excited about our outsides.”

The duo accounted for 45 catches last season for the Eagles, including 827 of the team’s 1,602 receiving yards and seven of its eight receiving touchdowns. The Eagles will also bring back plenty of rushing ability with Burns and junior Hayden Vaughn to go with the receivers on the outside, along with a third-year starter in junior Gavin Eckley to play in the secondary and to be used as a weapon offensively.

Bald Eagle Area’s Garrett Burns makes a pass during the game against Bellefonte on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Bellefonte Raiders

Head Coach: Vaughn DonMoyer

Last year’s record: 3-4

Player to watch: RB/LB Jamal Saunders (Jr.)

Key Returners: Nolan Weaver (Sr.), Thomas Korman (Sr.), Jamal Saunders (Jr.), Nick Way (Sr.), Lee Przybys (Sr.), Ashton Kozel (Sr.), Dylan McCloskey (Sr.), Landon Miller (Jr.), Dominic Capperella (Jr.), Trevor Johnson (Soph.), Hayden Walker (Sr.)

It’s all about new beginnings for Bellefonte, as the Raiders program turns over into the hands of former Bald Eagle assistant Vaughn DonMoyer. DonMoyer served as special teams coordinator, in addition to the linebackers and wide receivers coach at BEA for three seasons under head coach Jesse Nagel. He takes over for former Bellefonte coach Shanon Manning, who served as the head man from 2013-20.

The excitement is budding for the players in the program to get things back to normal following last year’s COVID-shortened season.

“I think that it’s great that we got the opportunity to play football last year,” Nolan Weaver said. “I’m excited that we get to play a full season this year (hopefully). I’m excited that everything will be back to normal (hopefully), with the crowd and everything, and the football atmosphere will be the way it should be with all of the guys and everything.”

The largest key for Bellefonte is to get over the .500 hump in conference play. Last season, the Red Raiders dropped matchups to Tyrone, Central and Penns Valley to begin the year, following three consecutive wins against league opponents Huntingdon, BEA and Philipsburg-Osceola.

One way they plan to get over the hump is by continuing to pound the ball on the ground. Bellefonte averaged 249.1 rushing yards per game last season, and while there is a new staff in place, the philosophy is the same. One of the key factors in achieving that is through strong offensive line play.

“It’s just how you win games,” offensive lineman Thomas Korman said. “If you have a strong offense, it’ll lead to a feeling of going after more wins and furthering your goals. It all starts up front with us.”

Bellefonte will have a host of returning players to their team, including Jamal Saunders, who had a breakout 2020 season. Saunders had 53 carries for 506 rushing yards (9.2 yards per carry) and a touchdown last season, averaging 101.2 yards per game.

Bellefonte holds up the Curtin Bowl trophy and celebrates after their 17-7 win over Bald Eagle Area on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Penns Valley Rams

Head coach: Martin Tobias

Last year’s record: 5-3

Player to watch: Tanner Ilgen (Sr.)

Key Returners: Ilgen, Rylee Brungart (Sr.), Owen Miller (Sr.), Joshua Spahr (Sr.)

Penns Valley will be facing plenty of turnover this season as it replaces 10 of its starters on offense and 10 of its starters on defense.

Rams head coach Martin Tobias said that will create a camp that’s filled with competition as the team looks to fill in the gaps created by a big graduating class last year.

Stepping up into that void will be a group of players who have seen what it takes to win at the level Penns Valley has the past two seasons. The Rams have gone 15-5 in their last two seasons, which included a trip to the PIAA District 6 Class 2A semifinals in 2019.

Senior running back and linebacker Tanner Ilgen is one of those leaders who will take a bigger leadership role heading into the 2021 season.

Tobias said it’s Ilgen and the other seniors who are expected to set the tone for the team this season.

“We look to our seniors to step up and become the leaders,” Tobias told the CDT. “Those who have graduated and gone on ahead of them have set good examples for these guys who are moving up into that position where they’ll assume that leadership mantle.”

Ilgen should be a key part of the team on both sides of the ball this season. He played a role on the 2019 team that made the playoff run and could be one of the focal points of the offense this season.

“As a running back, he’s got dynamic speed. As a linebacker, he’s got good instincts and is a real force to be reckoned with,” Tobias said. “We’re looking at him on both sides of the ball, not only as a leader, but as a mentor and a key contributor.”

Philipsburg-Osceola football coach Jeff Vroman walks with his team during the game against Central on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Philipsburg-Osceola Mountaineers

Head Coach: Jeff Vroman

Last year’s record: 2-5

Player to watch: Matt Martin (Sr.)

Key Returners: Matt Martin (Sr.), Josiah Kephart (Sr.), Devyn Suhoney (Jr.), Aaron Eichenlaub (Sr.), Luke Hughes (Jr.), Andrew Faust

P-O will have to replace Ryan Whitehead this season at quarterback. Running the Wing-T offense will need the steady hand of quarterback who is mobile and can make the correct reads. At the moment, there is an open competition for that role, according to head coach Jeff Vroman.

“A lot of it is individual philosophy, but if I can run the ball, I’m running the ball,” Vroman said of their Wing-T offense. “Like Woody Hayes said, ‘If you throw the ball, three things can happen and two of them are bad.’ So, that’s where I come in and I feel comfortable with that. Our pass offense is built off of our run offense.

“They’re married and it’s a system. That’s the big thing. Last year, kids were provided a brand new system again. I noticed that they are much more comfortable and we’re able to start building and doing a lot more. That’s important and the most recognizable difference this year in comparison to last.”

P-O’s offense will be lead by Matt Martin, Andrew Faust and Luke Hughes, who will man the slotback and fullback positions, respectively. The Mountaineers averaged 189.7 yards per game last season, totaling 1328 rushing yards as a team and 4.6 yards per gain. Departing are Kaleb Stamm, Hunter Weitoish and Nate Guskey, who accounted for 1,160 of those yards.

On the defensive side, the pass rush only generated four sacks and three interceptions. With the team’s new additions from junior varsity, the expectation from the players is that they will fare better this season. Hughes plans to lead the Mounties to victory with his intensity.

“I just like to hit people,” Hughes said. “I love making tackles, being aggressive with the other lineman and pretty much I love attacking. Whenever my defensive line can clear out the opposing offensive line, it makes it easier on everyone else’s job in the secondary and linebackers. It makes the game so much easier. I’d like to get at least 10 tackles a game.”