LIVE BLOG: Updates, scores, photos and video from Week 2 of Centre County high school football

Week 2 of the PIAA high school football season is here, and this time, all five Centre County teams will be in action Friday night.

Bellefonte and Philipsburg-Osceola will be facing off at Rogers Stadium, while State College will host Downingtown East for its first home game with full capacity since the Memorial Field renovations. Penns Valley and Bald Eagle Area will both be competing against Mountain League foes, with the Rams hosting Huntingdon for their home opener and the Eagles traveling to Clearfield.

Here’s what has happened so far::

Philipsburg-Osceola 6, Bellefonte 22 (4th quarter)

Nick Way rushes for a 10-yard TD and a 3-yard two-point conversion with 5:09 left in the game. 15-6 @BellefonteFoot1. — Kyle J. Andrews (@KyleJAndrews_) September 4, 2021

.@NolanWeaver10 does it again! He takes a 25-yard interception to the HOUSE. XP is good and @BellefonteFoot1 now leads 22-6 with 4:56 remaining. — Kyle J. Andrews (@KyleJAndrews_) September 4, 2021

Downingtown East 35, State College 21 (4th quarter)

I’m here at Memorial Field for @statehighfball vs @DTownFball at 7 pm.



I’ll be providing updates in this thread throughout the night for @cdt_sports. Follow along! pic.twitter.com/M3PrSWKa3M — Andrew Porterfield (@porterfieId) September 3, 2021

It’s finally GAMEDAY!! Our fist game with the full band in nearly two years in the all new Memorial Field! We can’t wait to have some fun while supporting @statehighfball tonight. #letsgostate #FridayNightLights pic.twitter.com/Ibg4OyTLG1 — SCAHS Marching Band (@StateHighBand) September 3, 2021

Are YOU Ready for It?!?!?



7:00 @ Memorial Field vs Downingtown East!!#GoState pic.twitter.com/zinL29WqUX — State College Football (@statehighfball) September 3, 2021

State High takes the opening kick to its own 35-yard line and Friday Night Lights have returned to Memorial Field — Andrew Porterfield (@porterfieId) September 3, 2021

On just their second play from scrimmage, the Little Lions bobble the handoff and turn the ball over.



Downingtown on State High’s side of the field early — Andrew Porterfield (@porterfieId) September 3, 2021

Three flags in succession have State High backed up to its own 1-yard line — Andrew Porterfield (@porterfieId) September 3, 2021

Little Lions struggle to get anything going after their special teams trickery, Downingtown takes over on downs — Andrew Porterfield (@porterfieId) September 3, 2021

Finn Furmanek gets the Lions a much-needed first down with a quick, short strike to his receiver — Andrew Porterfield (@porterfieId) September 3, 2021

TOUCHDOWN: Downingtown strikes from the 1-yard line, scoring the first points of the affair.



DEHS 7, SC 0 — Andrew Porterfield (@porterfieId) September 3, 2021

TOUCHDOWN: State High's Jashaun Green hauls in a fade in the corner of the end zone to even things up early in the second.



SC 7, DEHS 7 — Andrew Porterfield (@porterfieId) September 3, 2021

TOUCHDOWN: Downingtown's George Bousum goes airborne to nab a high 23-yard touchdown ball, the Cougars retake the lead.



DEHS 14, SC 7 — Andrew Porterfield (@porterfieId) September 3, 2021

The Lions' Jashaun Green comes up big on defense with a touchdown-saving tackle near State High's 20-yard line — Andrew Porterfield (@porterfieId) September 3, 2021

TOUCHDOWN: Downingtown's Jamy Jenkins finds WR Michael Giardino on fourth-and-6 to take a two-touchdown lead with 5:45 left in the half.



DEHS 21, SC 7 — Andrew Porterfield (@porterfieId) September 3, 2021

Unsportsmanlike conduct on State High trifles its defensive momentum, gives Downingtown a free 15 yards in Lion territory — Andrew Porterfield (@porterfieId) September 4, 2021

TOUCHDOWN: The Cougars' Jamy Jenkins run it into the end zone again, this time with just 28 seconds to play in the firt half.



DEHS 28, SC 14 — Andrew Porterfield (@porterfieId) September 4, 2021

The second half is underway from Memorial Field, DEHS with possession up 28-14 — Andrew Porterfield (@porterfieId) September 4, 2021

TOUCHDOWN: Jenkins finds his favorite target Giardino in stride for a 47-yard passing touchdown with 7:04 to go in the third.



DEHS 35, SC 14 — Andrew Porterfield (@porterfieId) September 4, 2021

END Q3: DEHS 35, SC 14



The Cougars cushion their lead with a long passing touchdown heading into the final 12 minutes of action — Andrew Porterfield (@porterfieId) September 4, 2021

State College ain't giving up just yet. Down two touchdowns, driving into Cougar territory with five minutes to go — Andrew Porterfield (@porterfieId) September 4, 2021

Bald Eagle Area 0, Clearfield 21 (4th quarter)

Clearfield vs Bald Eagle Area has kicked off. The Eagles will start their first possession on their own 45. — Progress Sports Dept (@progress1sports) September 3, 2021

Bald Eagle Area punts the ball. The Bison take over. — Progress Sports Dept (@progress1sports) September 3, 2021

End of first quarter Clearfield 0, Bald Eagle Area 0 — Progress Sports Dept (@progress1sports) September 3, 2021

Clearfield QB Oliver Billotte steamrolls into the end zone. A Luke Sidorick PAT makes it 7-0 over Bald Eagle Area with 7:57 to play in the first half. — Progress Sports Dept (@progress1sports) September 3, 2021

Clearfield's Nate Natoli picks off a BEA pass. — Progress Sports Dept (@progress1sports) September 4, 2021

Oliver Billotte to Nate Natoli for a Bison touchdown. A Luke Sidorick PAT makes it 14-0 with 5:33 to play in the third. — Progress Sports Dept (@progress1sports) September 4, 2021

Will Domico picks off a Bald Eagle Area pass. Bison get the ball back. — Progress Sports Dept (@progress1sports) September 4, 2021

Mark McGonigal punches in a score. A Luke Sidorick PAT makes it Clearfield 21, Bald Eagle Area 0. — Progress Sports Dept (@progress1sports) September 4, 2021

Huntingdon 7, Penns Valley 40 (4th quarter)

Penns Valley took on Richland last week, dropping the matchup 54-14. Luckily for the the Rams, they’ll be able to redeem themselves in a Mountain League game against Huntingdon. Huntingdon lost 32-8 to Mount Union last weekend.

Penns Valley will line up with junior offensive guard Gavin Ryan, senior linebacker Rylee Brungart and senior running back/linebacker Tanner Ilgen as the returning starters. Huntingdon has the majority of their offensive line from last season with Mason Somers, Trevor Dickson, Chase Somers and C.J. Moore.