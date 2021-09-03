High School Sports
LIVE BLOG: Updates, scores, photos and video from Week 2 of Centre County high school football
Week 2 of the PIAA high school football season is here, and this time, all five Centre County teams will be in action Friday night.
Bellefonte and Philipsburg-Osceola will be facing off at Rogers Stadium, while State College will host Downingtown East for its first home game with full capacity since the Memorial Field renovations. Penns Valley and Bald Eagle Area will both be competing against Mountain League foes, with the Rams hosting Huntingdon for their home opener and the Eagles traveling to Clearfield.
Here’s what has happened so far::
Philipsburg-Osceola 6, Bellefonte 22 (4th quarter)
Downingtown East 35, State College 21 (4th quarter)
Bald Eagle Area 0, Clearfield 21 (4th quarter)
Huntingdon 7, Penns Valley 40 (4th quarter)
Penns Valley took on Richland last week, dropping the matchup 54-14. Luckily for the the Rams, they’ll be able to redeem themselves in a Mountain League game against Huntingdon. Huntingdon lost 32-8 to Mount Union last weekend.
Penns Valley will line up with junior offensive guard Gavin Ryan, senior linebacker Rylee Brungart and senior running back/linebacker Tanner Ilgen as the returning starters. Huntingdon has the majority of their offensive line from last season with Mason Somers, Trevor Dickson, Chase Somers and C.J. Moore.
